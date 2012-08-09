New never.no Prompter puts social media in hands of presenters

At IBC2012, never.no will demonstrate Prompter, a new product designed to take social media directly to the on-air talent.

Prompter is designed to give presenters, anchors, hosts or anyone else who works on-camera the ability to use social media and interactive content on the job. An additional option to never.no's Interactivity Suite (IS), Prompter enables on-air talent to view real-time social media comments from viewers and fans and incorporate their input into programs.



By enabling the host to not only receive content but to publish it as well, the broadcaster benefits from a greater social call to action to participate, greater levels of engagement with social and broadcast content, and heightened interactivity.

The company will offer interactive demos for a hands-on experience of the social TV workflow. It also will highlight how its Interactivity Suite can help broadcasters enable social TV and synchronized companion apps to enrich their broadcasts.

See never.no at IBC2012 Stand 7.A06.