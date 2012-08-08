IBC organizers announce keynote speakers
IBC organizers have announced their line-up of executive keynote speakers for IBC2012, Sept. 6-11, in Amsterdam.
The list includes personalities from a wide range of industry segments and companies, including The Walt Disney Company, Samsung, BBC and Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide.
“The speakers are industry leaders whose vision and wisdom help push the boundaries,” said Michael Lumley, IBC’s conference chairman.
The speakers will share their unique insights into some of the most important issues facing the media industry. The keynote speaker lineup includes:
The Rise and Rise of Broadcasting? The Next Chapter...
- Mark Hollinger: president and CEO, Discovery Networks International, USA
- Kevin Mayer: executive VP, Corporate Strategy & Business Development, The Walt Disney Company, USA
- Brian Sullivan: CEO, Sky Deutschland, Germany
- John Tate: director of Policy & Strategy. chairman of Studios & Post Production, BBC, UK
The New Advertising: How the Medium and the Message are Adapting to the New Digital World
- John Kennedy: VP Corporate Marketing, IBM, USA
- Miles Young: CEO, Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide, USA
Digital Media Connections: How Viewer Behavior is Driving New Revenue
- Per Borgklint: VP and head of Business Unit Support Solutions, Ericsson, Sweden
- Mike Darcey: COO, BSkyB, UK
- Lorna Tilbian: head of the media team, Numis Securities, UK
- Richard Halton: CEO, YouView, UK
The London 2012 Debriefing: Analyzing the Summer Olympic Games
- Roger Mosey, Director of London 2012, BBC
In Conversation with ... David Eun
- David Eun, executive VP, Global Media and CEO advisor, Samsung Electronics, South Korea.
