IBC organizers announce keynote speakers

IBC organizers have announced their line-up of executive keynote speakers for IBC2012, Sept. 6-11, in Amsterdam.

The list includes personalities from a wide range of industry segments and companies, including The Walt Disney Company, Samsung, BBC and Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide.

“The speakers are industry leaders whose vision and wisdom help push the boundaries,” said Michael Lumley, IBC’s conference chairman.

The speakers will share their unique insights into some of the most important issues facing the media industry. The keynote speaker lineup includes:

The Rise and Rise of Broadcasting? The Next Chapter...

Mark Hollinger: president and CEO, Discovery Networks International, USA

Kevin Mayer: executive VP, Corporate Strategy & Business Development, The Walt Disney Company, USA

Brian Sullivan: CEO, Sky Deutschland, Germany

John Tate: director of Policy & Strategy. chairman of Studios & Post Production, BBC, UK

The New Advertising: How the Medium and the Message are Adapting to the New Digital World

John Kennedy: VP Corporate Marketing, IBM, USA

Miles Young: CEO, Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide, USA

Digital Media Connections: How Viewer Behavior is Driving New Revenue

Per Borgklint: VP and head of Business Unit Support Solutions, Ericsson, Sweden

Mike Darcey: COO, BSkyB, UK

Lorna Tilbian: head of the media team, Numis Securities, UK

Richard Halton: CEO, YouView, UK

The London 2012 Debriefing: Analyzing the Summer Olympic Games

Roger Mosey, Director of London 2012, BBC

In Conversation with ... David Eun