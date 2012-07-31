Thomson Video Networks to unveil Flextream 2.0

Thomson Video Networks will introduce Flextream 2.0, a statistical multiplexing technology that achieves greater efficiency by integrating ancillary services into the multiplexing pool, at IBC2012.

The new technology allows users of Thomson Video Networks' ViBE encoders to boost overall statistical multiplexing system performance and efficiency while simplifying operations through easier configuration and monitoring.

Thomson Video Networks also will unveil a new quad-channel version of the ViBE EM4000 HD encoder and the NetProcessor 9030/40, a multiplexer/scrambler that integrates a DVT-T2 MI reverse gateway.

