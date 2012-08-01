Orad to highlight new broadcast graphics, video server solutions

Orad will showcase new broadcast graphics and video server solutions including TD Control, which streamlines video-box production workflows by consolidating video sources and graphics, at IBC2012.

TD Control offers the ability to switch while on air from six video sources to six different video sources with one click of a button.

Orad also will showcase PowerPlay, a turnkey post-production system for managing live sports productions. Capabilities include ingest and instant highlight editing integrated through a dedicated sports media asset management platform.

The company will show new features for its PlayMaker sports replay server. PlayMaker provides up to eight I/O channels of high-quality ingest in multiple video formats with synchronized slow-motion replay and editing tools. New features include enhanced events tagging and support for Avid’s DNxHD codec and cyclic recording.

See Orad at IBC2012 Stand 7.B27.