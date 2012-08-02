European Broadcast Union acquires right to Rose d’Or Festival

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced July 30, 2012, the acquisition of the rights to the Rose d’Or Festival, a major international gala for entertainment television.



The rights passed to the EBU on Aug. 1, when EBU began organizing the 2013 Rose d’Or. The EBU will take over the planning, organization and marketing from previous owner Ringier.

"The Rose d’Or Festival encapsulates quality and innovative entertainment values, which are at the heart of public service broadcasting,” said EBU director general Ingrid Deltenre.

The Rose d'Or was founded in Montreux, Switzerland, in 1961, where it took place until 2003, when it moved to Lucerne.

Throughout its history, the festival has hosted an international competition for television entertainment programs. It has become a forum for decision makers in the global media community, including producers, executives from independent and public service broadcasters, and heads of production companies from more than 40 countries.

The festival concludes with an awards ceremony, where Golden Roses are presented for the best television entertainment programs of the year. The Rose d’Or rewards originality, quality and creativity and sets the standard in entertainment television.

The awards and the festival have evolved alongside the television industry, reflecting trends and developments in the global business.