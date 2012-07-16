VidCheck appoints Leader Instruments as master reseller for North, South America

VidCheck, which manufactures software for automated quality control and checking of file-based video and audio, has inked a distribution agreement with Leader Instruments, appointing the company its master reseller for North and South America.

VidCheck's VidChecker is a Windows XP/Vista/Windows 7/Server 2003/Server 2008 software application for PCs/servers. VidChecker’s GUI is accessed through a Web browser on the local machine or remotely over a network. It is optimized for checking file-based video before and after distribution. Broadcasters can use VidChecker when checking files received from post-production. Content distributors use the software to ensure that file, video and audio parameters and levels are correct and ready for broadcast.

VidChecker measures the parameters and settings operators typically get wrong in preparation and exchange of files between post-production, internal distribution and broadcast playout. Using the latest software technology, it delivers the benefits of multi-core and multi-thread processors in processing multiple files simultaneously and quickly.

See VidCheck at IBC2012 Stand 9.B24.