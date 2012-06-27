Emotion Systems IBC 2012 Preview

IBC 2012, Stand Number: 6.C28b - At IBC 2012 digital workflow experts Emotion Systems will feature “eFF Audio”, a software application that automatically analyses and fixes audio loudness violations in file-based media, now with MXF functionality as well as multiple language UI support.

eFF Audio is an audio normalisation and loudness compliance tool for media files. It’s simple, user-friendly software delivers extremely accurate measurements against predetermined parameters; generates a detailed file error report; and repairs files to meet established criteria. Despite complex compliance requirements, eFF resolves loudness problems while remaining highly cost effective.

According to Emotion Systems CEO MC Patel, “As file-based delivery becomes widespread, the use of MXF based broadcast workflows has increased significantly. And although MXF is, rightly, an extremely flexible format, it means that there are few hard and fast standards, which can lead to issues of interoperability.

“eFF Audio is, however, largely agnostic to those issues and has been tested with a comprehensive range of MXF files where it unwraps, measures and fixes audio files, then reinserts and rewraps the fixed audio without changing any other essence. One of the key features of eFF is that its results are 100% accurate, repeatable, and above all, dependable.”

Applications for eFF include MCRs as well as non-linear video editing and on-line finishing suites. In short, any broadcaster or post production facility can implement eFF as the perfect tool for delivering file-based content media for broadcast delivery.

Emotion systems will also show, for the first time anywhere, “eFF Scale”, a file based high quality video scaler.

