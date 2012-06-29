K-array Ensures Graduation Message to San Diego Bernardo Heights Middle School Students is Heard Loud and Clear

San Diego, Calif. – June 28, 2012 — The K-array KR400S ultra-light powered speaker system provided a clear and superb listening experience for faculty, staff, students, friends and family at the San Diego Bernardo Heights Middle School graduation ceremony in mid-June.

Paul Svenson, owner of San Diego-based audio/video specialist PSAudioVideo, consulted with Sennheiser Area Sales Manager John R. Borja to outfit the outdoor ceremony with a single KR400S speaker, as well as Sennheiser ew 100 G3 wireless transmitters and receivers. Svenson ran the microphones directly into a PreSonus digital mixer, which was then connected to the K-array KR 400S.

“In previous years, people on the periphery of the 1,200-person crowd complained about not being able to hear very well, but this year, we received compliments,” said Svenson, who has been the school’s trusted provider of audio solutions for more than a half-dozen graduations in recent years. “I believe this was due to the effective sound dispersion characteristics of the K-array KR400S.”

Svenson adopted the KR400S after using a pair of the speakers to provide audio for an indoor concert for 3,000 people. The compact speakers were able to deliver so much power that Svenson immediately added them to his audio toolbox and now uses them for indoor and outdoor events.

For the graduation, Svenson set up only one KR400S, which he says provided more than enough coverage for entire area — including the 80-foot wide stage, the gallery of graduates, seating for family and friends, and standing room. Svenson said the KR400S not only provided high-quality sound to the entire graduation ceremony, but could also be heard across the parking lot to the local high school.

The KR400s cast a wide dispersion without any appreciable drop-off, giving Svenson a long throw to hit the very back row of people and the standing room only section, which he has not been able to achieve with other speakers.

In addition to the speeches given by graduates and faculty, the graduates and their families were also treated to the vocal harmonies of the school’s 250-singer choir, for which Svenson used three ew 100 G3 Sennheiser wireless microphones on the soloists, among other microphones.

“The K-array KR400S has surprised me time and again for its ability to throw long distances while still maintaining a consistently high sound quality,” Svenson said. “The choir leader was also very impressed with the speaker’s ability to cast a wide dispersion while retaining the sharpness needed in a vocalist microphone.”