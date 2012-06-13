SMALL TREE TEAMS UP WITH TECHNOLOGIES FOR WORSHIP FOR MIRACLE OF SPEED GIVEAWAY

At InfoComm 2012, Small Tree and Technologies for Worship Magazine announce the launch of the Miracle of Speed promotion to provide one lucky church facility in the United States with a GraniteSTOR TITANIUM8, a high-performance, capacity dense, dedicated video editing shared storage appliance with advanced file sharing enabling simple, real-time collaboration to maximize post-production workflow. During InfoComm, Small Tree is showcasing its shared storage systems at the Technologies for Worship pavilion (Booth C5654).

As churches across the country continue to expand production efforts to enable congregations to enjoy inspirational sermons from the comfort of their homes, the demands on post-production teams have never been greater. Unfortunately, for many church-based editing teams, tight budgets and outdated technology make meeting deadlines more difficult than it should be. With the Miracle of Speed giveaway, Small Tree and Technologies for Worship hope to make life easier for one editing team desperately in need of a workflow overhaul.

"The evolution of technology has provided churches with greater opportunity to reach and engage with worshipers," said Corky Seeber, president of Small Tree. "Unfortunately, in an attempt to save money, many facilities back-up files to low-cost drives, which is a very inefficient and ineffective approach. Ultimately, such a solution can cost more money as there's no file protection, so if there's a failure with the drive all of the work will need to be recreated."

With an MSRP of $11,195, TITANIUM8 is the newest in Small Tree's expanding GraniteSTOR line of high performance, affordable Ethernet-based shared storage systems. TITANIUM8 is a 2U rack-mount solution configurable up to 10 GbE or eight 10GbE ports and storage capacity from 8TB to 72 TB, while delivering up to 35 streams of ProRes 422. To facilitate set-up, Small Tree's experts will assist with remote installation of the system.

Churches can enter the Miracle of Speed giveaway with a tweet on why their church can use the TITANIUM8 solution - including #SmallTreeSpeed in their tweet - or with a post on Small Tree's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/smalltreecomm). While not required to enter the contest, church post-production teams are invited to create a brief video - no longer than three minutes in length - explaining why their church needs the Miracle of Speed and can include a link to their video in their tweet or post. Small Tree will choose the winner based on the effectiveness of their entry.

"Through the Miracle of Speed giveaway, we're hoping to raise awareness in the church production and post-production communities of the value in protecting your assets by investing in affordable shared storage technology," Seeber continued. "The horror stories from professionals of lost projects or headaches in having to recover files are never pretty. Churches need to know that you don't need to install a cost-prohibitive Fibre Channel system to improve workflow while getting peace of mind."

The winning facility will be included in an installation article to be featured in Technologies for Worship Magazine.

For more information on Small Tree and its growing line of shared storage solutions, visit www.small-tree.com or follow them @smalltreecomm. Follow Technologies for Worship Magazine @tfwm or www.facebook.com/TechnologiesForWorshipMagazine.