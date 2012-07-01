Prism Sound Introduces Chinese Language Support For its Award-Winning dScope Series III Audio Analyser Range

In order to meet the needs of the burgeoning Chinese design and manufacturing sector, audio test and measurement specialist Prism Sound is now providing Chinese language support for its Award-winning dScope Series III audio analyser range.

The decision to specifically address the needs of this market is based on sound economics and recognizes China’s increasing global importance as an engineering and manufacturing nation. High-tech professional and consumer electronic devices such as mixing consoles, tablet computers, televisions and smart phones all have audio components that require testing, and high quality test instruments such as the Prism Sound dScope Series III range are in great demand.

All Prism Sound dScope Series III audio analyzers, including the brand new dScope Series IIIE system aimed at the high-volume manufacturing market, are now supplied with the Chinese language interface as standard. The user can set their language preferences as part of their Windows® installation, and the dScope Series III software looks up these preferences in order to determine which language to display.

In addition, and in recognition of the need to streamline the learning curve for engineers working in high-volume manufacturing, prism Sound is also launching an ‘Auto Sequence’ application, which enables engineers to configure automated test sequences and reports without needing to learn the dScope Series III automation scripting language.

Simon Woollard, Test and Measurement Product Specialist for Prism Sound, says: “Our new Chinese language interface is just one part of a series of exciting new developments for Prism Sound and our customers. We believe that we are the first major Western manufacturer of general-purpose audio measurement instruments to offer a Chinese language option. It is very important that we cater for the needs of our customers, and our sales partners in China, CDA Professional Audio, identified the need for their clients to be able to operate our systems in their native language. The translation task has been quite a substantial piece of work, but we are confident that the investment will be justified, and that it will greatly improve the usability of our solution by our customers in China.

“This new user interface, along with our new dScope Series IIIE system and Auto Sequence application, will help us to raise the bar in ease-of-use and cost-effectiveness in QC system deployment. These are important developments, not just for our clients in Asia, but for our entire global customer base, many of whom work with manufacturing partners and design facilities in Asia. Any time savings in the learning curve and ongoing usage will be very welcome for all concerned.”

Prism Sound’s dScope Series III platform is ideally suited to production line testing applications as it can be easily automated using its built in VBScript interpreter, and now also from a dedicated test sequencer that avoids the need for script writing, enabling the creation of custom test routines and pass/fail limit checking. Furthermore, test automation can be accomplished with dScope’s “ActiveX COM” interface, offering support for third party automation executives e.g. National Instruments TestStand.

The latest version of the dScope Series III software, complete with Chinese language interface, can be downloaded from the following link:

http://www.prismsound.com/test_measure/support_subs/support_downloads.php

-ends-

Note To Editors

The name Prism is widely used in different markets and by many different companies worldwide. The Cambridge-based UK manufacturer of audio interfaces, test and measurement equipment and logging systems, to whom this press release refers, seeks to avoid commercial confusion with these other markets and companies by always using its full name, Prism Sound, in its commercial communications. To avoid further action by these companies, Prism Sound respectfully ask that this convention be followed in print and on-line media which refer to their company and products. Thank you.

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987 in Cambridge, UK, Prism Sound manufactures a range of high quality professional test equipment for audio applications. The company is organized in three divisions and in addition to audio test equipment, Prism Sound also manufactures equipment for high-quality recording and production for music and sound applications and for voice-logging recorders used in law enforcement, legislative and business applications. Prism Sound audio test equipment is used by many major consumer electronics brands in automotive, home entertainment, personal mobile, communications and other market sectors as well as most of the world’s leading broadcasters including the BBC. Prism Sound’s music recording products are widely used by leading professionals in music and film sound such as the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London.

For more information: www.prismsound.com