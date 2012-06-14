HARMAN's JBL Professional Control 25AV-LS Loudspeaker Receives EN 54 Part 24 Certification

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - HARMAN's JBL Professional today announced that its popular Control 25AV-LS loudspeaker has been approved for EN 54 part 24 certification as part of HARMAN Professional's ongoing program to ensure its products are compliant with European EN 54 standards.

The product test and certification program was undertaken in England by the world-renowned British Standards Institute (BSi). JBL's Northridge, California facility has been awarded BSI's prestigious "Kitemark" accreditation as part of the qualification process.

The EN 54 directive establishes standards of intelligibility and environmental longevity for products used in life safety applications such as voice alarm systems within the European Union.

JBL's Control 25AV-LS is already widely used for life safety applications in the US and around the world. The EN 54 certification is in addition to UL1480-UUMW life safety certification.

Rick Kamlet, JBL Senior Marketing Manager for Commercial Installed Sound, commented: "Our Control(r) Contractor series speakers have long been established as some of the most robust products available. Adding EN 54 part 24 to the long list of safety certifications on this range will allow us to continue bringing HARMAN's high-quality standards to our European customers."

By investing in EN 54 certification, HARMAN Professional once again shows its commitment to support its customers' needs and continue to be the number one choice in audio for stadiums, airports and other public venues worldwide.

