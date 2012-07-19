Batwing Antennas From Alan Dick Broadcast Will Keep Legacy UHF Radio Services On-Air

Gloucestershire, United Kingdom Alan Dick Broadcast, Ltd (ADBL) — a leading supplier of broadcast systems for digital and analog audio / video for radio and television transmission — today announced a sizeable purchase award to provide replacement antenna panels to Arqiva, a major supplier of communications infrastructure and media services to the broadcast, satellite and mobile communications markets.

ABDL will furnish a number of Batwing panels to replace legacy antennas originally installed in the 1970s. The panels, developed by ADBL in 2008, are fully compatible replacements for the original units and comply with BBC performance and technical standards formulated in 1970. Two panel sizes – the larger operating from 470 through 580 MHz and the smaller from 615 to 850 MHz – will be supplied, each having three variants with differing beam tilts. Some 1,000 antennas of this type remain operational around the UK.

"We sincerely appreciate Arqiva's confidence in our products and engineering," said Barry Sugden, director of Alan Dick Broadcast. "Our staff is extremely pleased to have a role in assuring the viability of these valuable radio services for many years to come."

About Alan Dick Broadcast

UK-based Alan Dick Broadcast (ADBL) is a long-established global leader in the manufacture of antennas, combiners / filters, towers and broadcast infrastructure services for digital and analogue video and audio systems. Our portfolio starts at concept and runs through planning site development, station equipment, towers, antennas, and a full implementation and testing service. Additional information about ADBL may be obtained at: www.alandickbroadcast.com

