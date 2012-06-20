Envivio Selected for StarHub’s HDTV, Mobile and OTT Video Service Expansion

Envivio encoding solutions deployed by Singapore pay TV operator for UEFA EURO 2012™ football broadcasts

Singapore, June 20, 2012 – BroadcastAsia booth #4N4-10 – Envivio (NASDAQ: ENVI), a leading provider of live and on-demand multi-screen IP video processing and delivery solutions, today announced that the Envivio 4Caster™ encoders powered by Envivio Muse™ software have been deployed by StarHub for HDTV, OTT and mobile TV services. StarHub is the official broadcaster for UEFA EURO 2012™ football in Singapore, and recently expanded its service offering to consumers around the country. The leading pay TV operator in Singapore, StarHub serves more than 544,000 TV households.

The Envivio systems were selected by StarHub because of their excellent HDTV and multi-screen picture quality, low delay for broadcast services, good value and simple integration with the rest of the network infrastructure.

Envivio Muse™ encoding solutions support HD and SD, MPEG-4 AVC (H.264) and MPEG-2, as well as a variety of other formats and resolutions for delivery to any device, including traditional television, connected TVs, PCs, tablets, gaming devices and smartphones.

“Envivio’s internally developed codecs are continuously enhanced to improve video quality and optimize bandwidth efficiency,” said Julien Signès, Envivio’s president and CEO. “It is critical that we provide customers, such as StarHub, with solutions that enable them to better serve their end-user customers and provide a high quality viewing experience.”

Envivio solutions have been deployed by more than 300 customers around the world, including telecom, cable and satellite companies, content owners, terrestrial broadcasters and mobile service providers. To learn more about Envivio solutions for TV without boundaries, visit www.Envivio.com.

About Envivio

Envivio (NASDAQ: ENVI) is a leader in solutions for multi-screen video processing and delivery. Envivio solutions remove the boundaries of traditional television and make the world’s video content universally enjoyable by all viewers, on any device, across any network, at any time. Now in its second decade of developing market-leading video convergence solutions, Envivio powers services for more than 300 content and service provider customers around the world, including eight of the top 10 mobile operators, nine of the top 10 broadband providers and three of the top four US cable operators. Envivio is headquartered in South San Francisco, California and has offices worldwide including France, England, China, Singapore and Japan. Visit www.envivio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may vary materially due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, the risk that, capital spending in our target markets decreases or is delayed, we are unable to maintain profitability, our relationship with our channel partners is disrupted, as well as other risks that are detailed from time to time in Envivio’s SEC reports. Envivio is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information contained in our website is not incorporated by reference in, or made part of this press release.

Editor’s Note: All trademarks used herein, whether recognized or not, are the properties of their respective companies.

Contact:

Envivio

Sarah Lum

pr@envivio.com

+1.650.243.2710

The Blueshirt Group

Investor Relations for Envivio

Cynthia Hiponia

ir@envivio.com

+1.650.243.2702