Singular Software Takes Its Award-Winning Audio/Video Synchronization Technology to the Cloud

New CloudEyes offering enables media collaborations among video producers from any location

Vancouver, British Columbia — April 2, 2012 — Singular Software™, a developer of workflow automation applications for video production, is pleased to introduce CloudEyes™, a cloud-based media synchronization technology that lets producers and contributors share and mine footage for remote video collaborations. CloudEyes, an online synchronization service based on the same multi-award winning technology that powers the popular PluralEyes® and DualEyes™ products, automatically syncs audio and video clips for multi-camera and dual-system audio applications.

“In the past few years, the tools and devices we use to record and edit video have surged ahead in incredible ways,” says Bruce Sharpe, CEO, Singular Software. “We can merge video from multiple sources, sync them automatically and create sophisticated multi-camera productions on the desktop. But until now, developers creating online applications haven’t been able to combine expertise, footage or other media elements easily. CloudEyes is one part hunting and gathering platform, one part community mash-up engine—through which everything from planned shoots to spontaneous, crowd-sourced recordings can come together and be turned from raw footage into compelling stories.”

The automatic synchronization technology of CloudEyes is used by producers thousands of times every day to create everything from wedding videos to commercials to indie films. Like Singular Software’s family of post-production tools, it removes the need for timecode and clappers, and automates the most time-consuming of workflow tasks—except now, all those production benefits have moved from desktop to cloud.

CloudEyes Availability

Developers interested in learning more about CloudEyes can find out more at http://www.singularsoftware.com/cloudeyes.

About Singular Software

Since 2008, Singular Software has pioneered workflow automation for audio and video professionals. The breakthrough innovations of PluralEyes and DualEyes automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio productions, and integrate with the industry’s most widely used video editing software. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

