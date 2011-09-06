Stefan Ledergerber new Director of Research & Development for Lawo Group

Commencing September, ‘Director of Research & Development’ Stefan Ledergerber takes over the coordination of research and development at Lawo across all facilities. In this newly created position he will network with all individual Lawo development locations and technology partners, and advance the communication of the group. Over the previous few years, Lawo have invested and increased the skill set within the development teams at several locations. The latest example is the newly founded LES Switzerland GmbH in Zurich, which has existed since September 1, 2011. With the support of the Director of Research & Development further group synergy can be utilised to increase the efficiency of the engineering teams and exploit their creative potential even more.

Stefan Ledergerber is the ideal candidate for this position. He holds diplomas as Electrical Engineer ETH and as MAS in Management, Technology and Economics ETH, he has also collected his professional experiences in audio technology at the Swiss Studer Professional Audio GmbH. After being employed as hardware development engineer and product manager for the Vista consoles, he finally took over the position of ‘Director of Research & Development’ at Soundcraft Studer (Harman).

Stefan Ledergerber stated about his new position with Lawo: ‘I am looking forward to working with the exciting and experienced colleagues of Lawo. With innovative and high-quality products and solutions Lawo has proved for decades that this company enjoys an excellent reputation amongst the mixing console manufacturers and deservedly so”.

