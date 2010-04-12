RTS Intercom Systems launches the MADI-16+ scalable multichannel audio digital interface card at NAB 2010, booth #C4337

RTS is proud to introduce the all-new MADI-16+ scalable multichannel audio digital interface card at NAB 2010, booth #C4337. The MADI-16+ card expands the configuration capabilities of the ADAM matrix frame and the ADAM-M very compact matrix frame by utilizing up to 64 channels of industry-standard MADI (Multichannel Audio Digital Interface) technology to connect any AES-10-compliant devices over coaxial and fiber connections.

To give the user flexible options and uncompromising quality, the MADI-16+ operates at sampling rates of 44.1 kHz and 48 kHz. The MADI-16+ is a point-to-point configuration which provides for little or no delay in the transmission of audio across lines. This level of performance is essential in live broadcast environments; when a scene changes in the blink of an eye, the communication system must react just as quickly.

The MADI-16+ is fully scalable, allowing 16 to 64 channels of audio IN and OUT. This forward-thinking consideration empowers users to install MADI-16+ in their existing systems knowing that the card will scale along with their growing system requirements. The MADI-16+ is also fully compatible with AZedit intercom configuration software – a time-tested management program that has proven itself in the most strenuous broadcast environments.

Ralph Strader, Business Line Manager for the Critical Communications Systems division of Bosch Security Systems, comments further on the significance of a scalable MADI solution:

“MADI is a prominent standard throughout the industry, and this card makes the protocol even more accessible to users across the spectrum. By supporting up to 64 channels per card, the MADI-16+ enables users to configure ADAM and ADAM-M systems with up to 256 ports of MADI per frame. Being able to scale from 16 all the way to 256 ports per frame makes the MADI-16+ perfect for installations in compact production trucks, full-scale studios, and everything in between.”

The MADI-16+ ties the entire system together by supporting audio connections between matrix frames. To further enhance the flexibility of the card, the MADI-16+ can link frames using a variety of connector options including coaxial and fiber connections with a range of over 15 km between ADAM/ADAM-M frames. The MADI-16+ also supports ancillary data for RTS Intelligent Trunking between long-distance intercom systems

For further information, visit www.rtsintercoms.com