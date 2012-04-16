ANNOVA unveils collaborative news workflow features for OpenMedia

ANNOVA is showing new OpenMedia newsroom computer system features that enable news teams, sport broadcasters and live journalists to search, edit and revise content they create everywhere at any time.

Key to a multimedia collaboration is centralized story planning. Openmedia allows users to collaborate via the newsroom computer system and ensures a smooth workflow so that a topic needing to be researched only needs to be researched once.

Web-based collaboration with the Journalist Editorial Portal (JEP) brings a large pool of sources to the journalist, while providing the tools to analyze, manage and enrich the information available. Reliable event and resource management enriches this tailor-made workflow.

In addition, the company is showing enhanced integration between its OpenMedia newsroom computer system and its partner S4M/arvato systems’ VPMS Media Asset Management system.

See ANNOVA at 2012 NAB Show booth N6319.