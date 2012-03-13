WorldStage Lighting Division Names John Healy and Terry Jackson To New Positions

WorldStage, the new brand for Scharff Weisberg and Video Applications, is pleased to announce the promotions of John Healy to Director of Production/Lighting and Terry Jackson to Director of Rentals/Lighting.

The appointments mark the completion of a restructuring phase in the WorldStage lighting division that has resulted in greatly improved financial performance while continuing to provide value to clients and being competitive in the marketplace

"We have realigned our management staff to foster efficiency and reinforce our well-known customer service," says Josh Nissim, Vice President of Operations for WorldStage East. "Terry and John have moved up from project managers to their new roles which better reflects their combined 30 plus years of experience in show business and on-going commitment to our clients."

Through the strategic use of new technology and by carefully choosing the equipment most suited to the individual project needs, Healy has effectively helped clients realize their creative vision while meeting their budgetary guidelines. Healy says, "I'm very excited about my new role and expect it to allow us to expand our philosophy of client support and collaboration to the next level. WorldStage Lighting is dedicated to serving a wide array of productions from Broadway to major corporate events, conventions, broadcast, concert tours and more. We're known for our flexibility and ability to quickly provide comprehensive lighting solutions for any application.."

Jackson evaluates potential rentals, manages numerous one-off and long term projects and helps guide the office staff and field personnel in the best ways to utilize they company's in-house inventory while limiting the need to sub-rent outside equipment. He notes that he's proud to showcase the company's broad and deep inventory of lighting products. "We're committed to offering customers the best and most innovative lighting products available today," he says. "We continue to embrace new technologies and the latest lighting devices and fixtures on the market and in my new role, I look forward to leading our company in that direction."

WorldStage recently took delivery of more lighting consoles adding two grandMA2 light and two grandMA2 ultra-light control systems and greatly expanding its desk inventory. It also made a significant purchase of Clay Paky Sharpys, the popular compact moving head with a brightness usually found only with much bigger fixtures.

WorldStage also acquired the Martin MAC Aura, the first compact LED moving head wash light with zoom; the VARI*LITE VLX Wash Luminaire, which combines the benefits of LED technology with the best visual performance characteristics of traditional automated fixtures; and Prism Projection's RevEAL Studio, a solid-state LED alternative to conventional Fresnel-type fixtures that vastly reduces power consumption, heat and maintenance without compromising lighting design.

"With our increased inventory and John and Terry taking on more responsibilities in their new posts, the WorldStage Lighting division is off to a strong start in 2012," says Nissim. "Customers can look forward to even more of the top-quality products and services they've come to expect from us."

WorldStage Inc., the company created by the merger of Scharff Weisberg Inc and Video Applications Inc, continues a thirty-year legacy of providing clients the widest variety of entertainment technology coupled with conscientious and imaginative engineering services. WorldStage provides audio, video and lighting equipment and services to the event, theatrical, broadcast and brand experience markets nationally and internationally.