Net Insight appoints new Head of Corporate Communications

Stockholm, Sweden – Anna Karin Verneholt has been appointed new Head of Corporate Communication of Net Insight and starts today May 3rd. Anna Karin will be part of Net Insight’s executive management team.

Anna Karin Verneholt has 12 years of experience from a broad variety of Marketing roles in an international environment primarily within the telecom sector. Anna Karin was recently Head of Enterprise Marketing and Communication at Aastra Telecom Sweden and she has held various Marketing positions within the Ericsson group, lately as Head of Enterprise Marketing and Communication at Business Unit Multimedia.

“Anna Karin has a solid background in marketing and communication management and has very relevant industry experience,” says Fredrik Trägårdh, CEO of Net Insight. “Marketing plays an important part in our strategy going forward.”