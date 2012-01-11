Visual Unity Introduces Middle East Broadcasters To Its Award-Winning vuMedia™ Multiscreen Platform

Leading Broadcast and Multiscreen System Integrator Visual Unity will use CABSAT 2012 (Stand S2.C20) to highlight its integrated content and delivery framework that allows broadcasters to effectively deliver and monetise content in the multiscreen environment.

With more than 20 years’ experience of Broadcast and Multiscreen System Integration including the design and delivery of turnkey TV systems, broadcast-IT convergent and multiscreen solutions for global brands, Visual Unity helps broadcasters bridge the gap between traditional broadcast and new media systems, enabling them to integrate web and mobile delivery into existing workflows and improve operational performance.

Visual Unity’s President Tomas Petru says: “The Middle East presents a unique set of challenges for the delivery and consumption of multiscreen content. Audiences are culturally diverse, with a large international migrant population and young tech-savvy demographic; this mix is reflected in the demand for a wide range of content, particularly across mobile devices.”

Petru adds that whilst advanced “last-mile” services are well established at a local level across the Middle East, “multiscreen” content is for the most part distributed through bottlenecks (often hosted in the USA) that severely restrict the user experience. This has left regional broadcasters in an untenable position, with poor delivery hindering opportunities for revenue generation.

He explains: “Broadcasters need to adapt their business models and culture to meet the demands of the emerging social viewer by engaging and interacting with audiences and delivering real value in real time – whether the viewer is mobile or at home in front of the TV set. Visual Unity is well placed to help them become more agile and competitive, thanks to our proven experience in broadcast integration and vuMediaTM, our award-winning integrated content management and delivery platform.”

At CABSAT, Visual Unity will demonstrate how vuMediaTM helps manage, automate and monitor multiscreen delivery. Through four highly robust and scalable modules, it delivers a cutting-edge web-based and mobile viewing experience, comprehensive VOD services and secure distribution – all of which can be seamlessly deployed into existing workflows:

• vuChannelTM for web-based and mobile viewing, fully integrated into the station backend;

• vuDemandTM for comprehensive VOD services, including billing & reporting;

• vuMobileTM for mobile content and applicatios;

• vuNetTM providing secure content control over distribution and user-experience management.

“We are excited to showcase the full capabilities of the vuMedia™ platform, particularly the vuMobile™ module, which provides mobile-optimised content and enhanced video, with application and interactive marketing tools, to effectively engage mobile audiences,” says Visual Unity’s CEO Jakub Kabourek.

Especially relevant to Middle East broadcasters is vuNetTM, which provides a robust and secure infrastructure to effectively ingest, manage, monetise and distribute assets. vuNet™ connects seamlessly with global CDNs and cloud-based services. However, in regions such as the Middle East where cloud access is unavailable, expensive or may be unfavourable to the content owner, clients can benefit from Visual Unity’s own Content Delivery Network (CDN), with a current installed capacity of more than 100 GBps and almost 400 TB storage space. Capable of supporting tens of thousands of concurrent users, the CDN provides coverage across Europe and Central Europe, including Germany, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania and Visual Unity has recently established pops in Dubai, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Kabourek concludes: “With pops now across the Middle East, Visual Unity’s CDN is effectively supporting the development of more regionally executed services, delivering a much-improved user experience and securing the future of multiscreen broadcasting in the region.”

Visual Unity will be showcasing its leading integration capabilities and demonstrating the vuMediaTM platform at CABSAT 2012, 28-February- 1 March, Sheikh Saeed Hall 1, Stand S1.C20.

About Visual Unity

Visual Unity is an international Systems Integrator bridging the gap between broadcast and software-based media systems, to help clients reach and engage audiences – wherever they are. The team has been designing and delivering turnkey TV systems, broadcast-IT convergent and multiscreen solutions worldwide since 1991 – from HD Outside Broadcast vehicles and major playout facilities to automated Direct-to-Web platforms.

Visual Unity’s award-nominated vuMediaTM platform helps broadcasters and content owners control how their brand and assets are managed and monetised in the multiscreen environment. Through four highly scalable and flexible modules, the vuMediaTM platform delivers a cutting-edge web-based and mobile viewing experience, comprehensive VOD services and a secure robust Content Delivery Network – all of which can be seamlessly deployed into existing workflows.

Visual Unity is based in Prague, London, Dubai and Belgrade.