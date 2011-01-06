Ross Video Unveils CrossOver Solo – Big Switcher Power - Unbeatable Price

For Immediate Release

Iroquois,ON, Canada – January 6, 2010 - Introducing the new CrossOver Solo, The perfect compact switcher for space restricted applications and limited budgets - its US MSRP is just $9,995.00 - Fully loaded!

Based on the highly successful CrossOver 12, the Solo has the same features and specifications; however the main electronics and signal I/O are combined with the panel as a single unit - reducing cost and size. CrossOver is a 1 MLE production switcher with unmatched performance, ease of use and flexibility. The Solo's features include:

• 12 External Multi-Definition SDI Inputs

• 10 Input Multi-Viewer

• SD/HD operation

• 6 x Internally Generated Sources

• 3 x Keyers

• 2 x 2D DVEs

• Input frame synchronization for untimed sources

• Internal SD to HD conversion

• 4 x Internal Media Stores for stills and animations

• Superb UltraChrome™ Chroma Keyer

• Internal Reference Generator with 3 Independent Outputs

• 100 Event Memory System with MemoryAI™

“With the introduction of the CrossOver Solo, we are making available some very desirable features that were financially out of reach to many”, said Nigel Spratling, Switcher Business Development Manager at Ross Video“. “Houses of Worship, Educational Institutions and Corporate A/V systems have often had to make compromises to achieve their goals and stay within budget. With CrossOver Solo, that changes. We are very excited that we can now offer such remarkable power at a sub $10k price point with a product that is not a ‘stripped-down’ version of what producers really want”.

Just like its bigger brothers, the CrossOver Solo also has a direct interface to the outstanding 2D/3D XPression CG and Graphics system. For a very reasonable price, an XPression software package can be added that renders superb graphics, lower thirds and titles directly into the CrossOver media stores via a simple Ethernet connection. Another unique benefit that Ross brings to its customers.

CrossOver Solo will begin shipping in January 2011 and Nigel recommends that folks get their orders in quickly as initial demand may exceed expectations.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems, XPression Character Generators and NK Series Routing Systems. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

