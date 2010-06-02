Actus Digital Debuts New Media Analysis Solutions at Broadcast Asia 2010

ACTUS DIGITAL TO EXHIBIT ON SINGTEL STAND AT BROADCAST ASIA 2010

Extensive web-based media monitoring capabilities provide clever media detection and visual based reporting for more precise analysis; new repurposing tools accelerate paths for content re-distribution

Tel-Aviv, Israel – June 1, 2010 –Actus Digital, a provider of web-based media monitoring and management solutions for broadcasters, government agencies and content producers, today announced that it will be showcasing its full product line at the Broadcast Asia exhibition, held in Singapore from June 15 – 18, 2010 on the SingTel – Pavilion located Hall 6 - Outdoors.

"With all of the available media viewing outlets and platforms, it is a significant challenge for broadcasters and content producers to monitor content distribution and accurately account for and analyze the success of their broadcasts," says Sima Levy, CEO, Actus Digital. "Actus solutions not only precisely track content delivery and ratings impact, they do so in a much more strategic way. We provide a modern, user-friendly dashboard with smart detection tools and rich data retrieval… video, audio, text… so that non-technical people can operate the system and immediately analyze the results whether it is comparing their broadcast ratings against the competition or the quality level of the actual broadcast. Important advertising and operational decisions can be made faster and with much more clarity and precision. This is a monetary game changer for our clients."

Actus 4 – Enterprise Media Management Platform

At the core of every Actus installation is the Actus 4 media management platform. Developed to leverage IT-based hardware, the highly scalable architecture provides an agile environment for managing a wide range of media monitoring, analysis and management capabilities. Core capabilities include multichannel ingest, multi-format conversion engine, analysis automation, media database, and broadcast player for content redistribution.

The modular platform offers 4 distinct packages:

Actus View – multichannel video/audio ingest solutions that record all types of broadcasts 24/7, including TV, Radio, Web, Ad Agencies, Media Agencies, Government and more.

Actus Rating Analyzer - provides a clear graphical view of all rating information, including competitive data, along with the actual broadcast media. Flexible tools let users compare up to 6 channels at same time, or the same channel on different days. The detailed data provides a better understanding of rating scores for making strategic decisions.

Actus AdWatch – automatically monitors and detects recurring media items. Advertisers, agencies, content producers, distributors and regulators can verify that their content was aired according to plan - either on local channels or by affiliates in remote locations.

Actus Clip Factory - a simple-to-use, incredibly fast editing tool for repurposing and redistributing content. Ideal for redistributing transmissions to web, VOD, mobile and other new media outlets.

Levy further comments: "..today's multi-platform environment calls for cross-organizational solutions that remain on-top of media trends with integrated tools, such as content re-purposing, to further monetize assets. From media monitoring to data analysis, video management, competitive analysis, and content re-distribution, Actus strives to provide content managers with flexible solutions that minimize costs for managing their content across an ever-increasing number of platforms. We are thrilled to be showcasing our innovative product line at Broadcast Asia, and look forward to meeting existing and prospective clients to discuss their needs."

To book a private press appointment at Broadcast Asia 2010 or obtain more information, please contact Cara Zambri at: cara@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Actus Digital

Actus Digital develops enterprise monitoring, analysis, and media management solutions for broadcasters, government agencies, and content producers. Leveraging emerging web 3.0 technologies, the flagship Actus platform incorporates a comprehensive content analysis and format conversion engine backed by a rich media database architecture with integrated media management tools for indexing, storing and repurposing content. Actus next-generation solutions complement any broadcast workflow, empowering operators with purpose-built tools for enhancing content distribution and benchmarking broadcast quality and impact. Their impressive customer list includes global media conglomerates among the likes of AirTel, FOX, SKY and Z Networks. For more information, please visit: http://www.actusdigital.com.

