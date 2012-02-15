Discover Video Introduces NOMAD Mobile HD Live Webcasting System

WALLINGFORD, CT – February 15, 2012 – Discover Video, LLC (www.discovervideo.com), a leader in video streaming products and solutions, today announced a new mobile HD broadcasting platform called NOMAD. It provides organizations the ability to stream very high quality video, audio, and PC screen to an unlimited number of viewers worldwide. NOMAD accepts video from HD cameras, video mixers, microphones, or audio mixers and delivers stunning “live” video streams to PCs, Macs, Tablets, Smartphones, and TVs via Roku.

Nomad is much more than an "encoder" -- it is a live and on-demand video production and lecture capture system that streams and captures both live camera audio/video but also full motion desktop VGA from virtually any source. It is ideal for webcasting live events from remote locations over wireless networks such as cellular 4G. Nowadays with the proliferation of 4G, anyone can deliver High Definition video to viewers worldwide. NOMAD can be used for sports, graduations, parades, political speeches, live news, town meetings, and webinars. Broadcasters can save thousands of dollars by eliminating satellite trucks.

The NOMAD includes the following features:

• Up to High Definition resolution streaming of 2 simultaneous video sources

• Works over Cellular, WiFi, or hard wired Ethernet networks

• High quality video, audio, and VGA/DVI inputs

• One button streaming and digital recording

• Internet remote control via webpage interface

• Records and streams at the same time in H.264 Flash, Windows Media, and MPEG-2 formats

• Optional low cost Internet streaming and VOD service from Discover Video

“Nomad is the ideal portable system for live events. Bring Nomad with you using the included soft carrying case and conduct live event broadcasting from anywhere, anytime." said Rich Mavrogeanes, President and CEO of Discover Video. “In a matter of seconds you can deliver video, audio, and PC screen to viewers on PCs, Macs, TVs, and mobile devices”.

About Discover Video, LLC

Discover Video was founded by the same people that created VBrick Systems, and provides video streaming equipment and services to broadcasters, schools, corporations, and government. The products include multimedia video encoders, decoders, and transcoders, priority video alert systems, and mobile broadcasting kits. Discover Video’s customers include major corporations, educational institutions, local cable-TV stations and small businesses. http://www.discovervideo.com