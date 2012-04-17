Net Insight Improves its Service Aware Media Network with Enhanced Preemption Functionality

Service preemption functionality enables operators to fully utilize the network by accommodating today and tomorrow’s services

LAS VEGAS, (NAB Booth #SU3919), United States – 16 April 2012 Net Insight, a leading provider of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, announces today that its service preemption functionality now offers enhanced scalability, improved dynamics and includes support for floor capacity to prevent starvation. All are critical features required to handle the full scope of today and tomorrow’s services.

Net Insight’s approach to dynamic bandwidth allocation and service preemption is unique as it allows data services to fill any unused capacity on the network links while ensuring higher priority video and data services can preempt any lower priority services. However, the dynamic preemption mechanisms still preserves the fundamental Nimbra property of allowing the same priority video services to never affect each other, and, guaranteeing a capacity threshold for particular data services to avoid the starvation of lower priority services. It thus gives another level of service control while lowering the complexity of traffic engineering of IP media networks. With service preemption, the combination of current high quality video services with new data and file services provides bandwidth utilization and on-demand capabilities over a single infrastructure.

Many service providers in the broadcasting industry are expanding their service offerings to find new revenue streams in areas such as: OTT and CDN distribution, footage trading with content providers, cloud services for encoding, transcoding and storage, and multi-screen service offerings. In order for these services to coexist in the same network as mission critical media services without renouncing Quality of Service (QoS) or disrupting a smooth workflow, lower or same priority traffic should not be able to affect existing services while ensuring highest possible network utilization for data and best effort services. This new mechanism will enable faster Time-To-Market for new services since it significantly lowers the complexity of traffic engineering and bandwidth management of new IP services.

“Our Service Aware Media Network’s enhanced service preemption is critical for service providers looking to expand their service offerings in hopes of capitalizing on today’s new revenue streams,” said Fredrik Trägårdh, CEO of Net Insight. “It enables customers to utilize network capacity to the fullest in order to accommodate for these new services, removing the potential risk of affecting existing media services or the provisioning of next generation media services.”

Net Insight’s Service Aware Media Network (SAMN) architecture enables true media awareness, the key to providing 100 percent QoS. Unlike competing technologies that group services together, making it difficult to predict which exisiting services will be affected as new ones are established or rerouted, the SAMN allows operators to provision, monitor and protect (service-centric network management) each service individually on demand, on an end-to-end basis to ensure service integrity is upheld throughout the delivery process.

About Net Insight

Net Insight delivers the world’s most efficient and scalable transport solution for Broadcast and IP Media, Digital Terrestrial TV, Mobile TV and IPTV/CATV networks.

Net Insight products truly deliver 100 percent Quality of Service with three times improvement in utilization of bandwidth for a converged transport infrastructure. Net Insight’s Nimbra™ platform is the industry solution for video, voice and data, reducing operational costs by 50 percent and enhancing competitiveness in delivery of existing and new media services.

More than 150 world class customers run mission critical video services over Net Insight products in over 50 countries. Net Insight is quoted on the NASDAQ OMX, Stockholm.

For more information, visit www.netinsight.net

###