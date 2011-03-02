Jason Perry Joins Altman Rentals as Rental Sales Agent

Altman Rentals is pleased to welcome Jason Perry as a Rental Sales Agent to its staff. “We are very happy to have Jason join our team,” says Randy Altman, owner of Altman Rentals. “His focus will be working with our growing number of film & television rental clients. With our location, inventory and customer support we have been growing in theatre and events as well, but television & film has been very busy. Our customer service is a high priority for us and I know that Jason will be able to offer Altman Rentals’ first rate support to our customers.”

Prior to joining Altman Rentals, Perry handled technical support and customer service for Rosco Laboratories in Stamford, spent 10 years with High Output in Boston and has worked as a freelance Production Electrician. Perry is looking forward to working in the New York City area after his years in Boston. He graduated from Emerson College with a BFA in Theatre Design/Technologies. “I started at Altman Rentals at the beginning of the year and have been enjoying getting to know both the company and all of my coworkers,” says Perry. “Currently, I am handling rental sales calls and quoting work for a wide range of projects but will be working to support more and more our growing film and TV client list. I am really looking forward to meeting and helping our clients with their challenges and rental needs.”

You can reach Jason Perry at 914-476-RENT (7368), extension 131 or via e-mail jperry@altmanrentals.com

Altman Rentals has been supplying the entertainment industry with rental lighting equipment for over 40 years. They have a full line of lighting fixtures for theatre, churches, events, TV/film, and concerts. They don't just stop at the Altman name; they proudly carry a wide selection of manufacturers with over 50 top name companies represented in their inventory. They carry a wide selection of dimming, control, distribution, grip equipment, followspots, and expendables. They also offer a full range of LED fixtures.

For more information on Altman Rentals, visit www.altmanrentals.com.

