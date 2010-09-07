FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

COBALT DIGITAL ADDS DOLBY DIGITAL PLUS PROCESSING TO FUSION3G CARD SERIES

ADDITION OF LATEST FEATURE POSITIONS COBALT DIGITAL 9900 FUSION3G CARDS AS ‘ONE STOP SHOP’ FOR AUDIO PROCESSING

(Urbana, IL, September 7, 2010) – Cobalt Digital (www.CobaltDigital.com), designer and manufacturer of award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion gear for the broadcast television environment, has added Dolby Digital Plus processing to the new Fusion3G™ range of cards for openGear™. Dolby Digital Plus allows access to more content and delivers the superior surround sound audio quality associated with Blu-ray Disc™, high-definition (HD) broadcast, and streamed and downloaded media.

The addition of Dolby Digital Plus positions Cobalt’s Fusion3G 9900 cardas a fully-featured audio processor offering Dolby E and AC-3 encoding and decoding, loudness processing via AeroMax™ technology, and up-mixing (UpMax™ technology) using Linear Acoustic audio processing. The new Fusion3G range provides the complete audio solution to end-users with its universal I/O capability to support analog audio, AES, embedded / de-embedded HD/SDI and this new range of cards. Add to Cobalt’s audio loudness metering and monitoring, audio shuffling and audio channel mixing, and the cards offer a one-stop shop for all audio processing requirements.

“This new Fusion3G card provides the answers to today’s TV Broadcasting audio environment,” states Chris Shaw, Cobalt Digital VP of Sales. “Audio has become more complex and it is our plan to provide a single card that addresses all of its current challenges as well as those that arise as technology evolves. Because there is no requirement to purchase all options up front the Fusion3G card offers economic future proofing to any end-user.

