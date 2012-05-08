BroadcastAsia2012 Product Introduction Digigram Booth 4N3-07

Company Overview

Digigram is at the convergence of professional audio and video with IT, inventing solutions that help its customers increase competitiveness through change. Digigram's IP audio codecs, sound cards, and network audio solutions are used by journalists, broadcasters, and audio engineers around the world, and the company delivers key technologies and OEM solutions to software vendors and manufacturers.

Digigram's recently-introduced all-IP video product lines offer advanced solutions for IPTV, Web TV, and OTT operators.

Through constant innovation and the development of fruitful partnerships, Digigram has become an influential player, helping to energize the industry, push forward technological development, and raise standards. Information on Digigram and its products is available at www.digigram.com.

New Products for the BroadcastAsia2012 Show

IQOYA *CALL/LE -- Flexible Audio IP codec

IQOYA *CALL/LE is a cost-effective AoIP codec for use with simple IP infrastructures. IQOYA * CALL/LE is designed for any real-time audio contribution application over IP networks that requires superior end-to-end, full-duplex audio quality with a high level of reliability. Providing superior 24-bit audio quality with input THD greater than -90 dB and low power consumption of under 11W, IQOYA *CALL/LE offers quick and easy phone-like connection to remote talent.

At the core of IQOYA *CALL/LE is the same audio transport technology found on all members of the IQOYA family of IP audio solutions by Digigram: the FluidIP(TM) audio transport technology ensures a robust connection with efficient management of jitter, loss, drift, QoS, and FEC; and the unit's low latency and superior Fraunhofer(R) error concealment deliver exceptional quality.

IQOYA *CALL/LE's symmetrical RTP mode with auto-answer makes it particularly suitable for simple infrastructures without SIP, and the unit supports easy creation and use of profiles for both audio and network formats.

With remote control of IQOYA V*MOTE dedicated signaling and local recording -- a 100 percent software IP audio codec running on reporters' laptops -- and super-fast configuration through a web-based remote interface, IQOYA *CALL/LE is a versatile and efficient addition to the IQOYA infrastructure for professional IP audio contribution, delivery, and distribution.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Digigram/CallLEpers.zip

Photo Caption: IQOYA *CALL/LE IP audio codec

AQORD *LINK -- IP VIDEO encoder/decoder/transcoder

AQORD *LINK is Digigram's new encoder/decoder/transcoder for high quality IP video and broadcast. Its applications include content contribution (point to point) from a live event to the studio, from one studio to another, from studio to transmitter, or delivery to a Content Distribution Network (CDN). AQORD *LINK is also ideal for IPTV distribution, typically for hospitality and ISP video distribution to end user STBs. Designed for SD/HD live streaming, the AQORD *LINK simultaneously processes two video channels per 1U/19-inch rack mounted chassis, with a built-in storage capacity of 1TB.

AQORD *LINK delivers broadcast-quality video at data rates from 0.5 to 20Mb/s from/to IP stream or internal hard drive to/from an SDI connection using MPEG-TS encapsulation. Three Gigabit Ethernet RTP-UDP/IP ports transmit/receive streams in either unicast or multicast for flexibility in broadcast, telecommunications, and contribution applications.

AQORD *LINK provides easy system management through the local HMI front panel or remotely from any web enabled PC or XML API. Users can start, stop, and manage up to 100 profiles remotely through the web interface, and monitor hardware status messages on chassis cooling temperatures, fan speeds, and alarms.

AQORD *LINK delivers 99.99 percent operational reliability, and its advanced design concept ensures highly dependable performance, with low power consumption technology.

CANCUN 442-Mic and CANCUN 222-Mic -- Professional USB sound cards

CANCUN is a new range of innovative mobile USB sound cards for on-the-go audio professionals and reporters. The range offers high-end performance and features with an ergonomic design that makes the cards exceptionally efficient to use.

CANCUN is initially available in two models: the CANCUN 442-Mic with four inputs and outputs, and a dual input/output version, the CANCUN 222-Mic. Both offer simultaneous analog and AES I/O with 2x500 MIPS dual-core processing power, embedded in a stylish ultra-robust casing.

CANCUN's very high quality mic preamp delivers 55 dB gain, 105 dB THD+N, and a maximum sensitivity of -60 dBu. The pro-grade specification delivers analog levels of +25 dBu maximum and guaranteed low latency of less than 4 ms on Windows(R) and Mac OS(R)X platforms.

A slim and durable touch panel with LED illumination houses all the required connectivity for professional use, including breakout cables and a Neutrik(R) XLR plug for microphones, and provides an efficient control surface. Also included is a companion software application. The software allows the user to control the sound card's status and operational information such as gain values, driver setup, current state, peak meters, and locks.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Digigram/Cancun442.zip Photo Caption: CANCUN 442-Mic

Company Quote: "We look forward to seeing you at our BroadcastAsia booth, where we'll be showcasing innovative new products that extend our comprehensive offering in audio -- and now in IP video too." -- Philippe Delacroix, CEO