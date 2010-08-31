Bexel Names John Root As Business Development Manager, Calrec

Former Sony Broadcast and Business Solutions Executive Joins Bexel Team

John Root has been named Business Development Manager, Calrec of Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions.

In his position at Bexel, Root will be working with the Bexel Audio Sales Group, representing Calrec Audio products for the western region. Additional responsibilities will include business development for the Bexel rental and service companies.

"I am absolutely delighted to welcome an executive of John's caliber to the Calrec team at Bexel," says Jim Wilmer, Director of Sales, Calrec. "As our business continues to grow in the U.S. and in the West Coast television production market in particular, John's years of experience will be extremely beneficial."

Prior to joining Bexel, Root was a Western Regional Sales Manager at Sony Broadcast and Business Solutions.

Root comes to Bexel with a deep background in the professional live event and broadcasting industries. He has held a number of key executive sales and business development positions in the last 20-plus years of his career.

Scott Nardelli, Chief Business Development Officer for Bexel, adds, "We are excited to have John, a seasoned professional with an extensive background in audio, broadcast and production equipment, join our team. He will be another strong asset for our business development group, which is dedicated to bringing premier products to the market and delivering the 'Bexel Experience.'"

A Los Angeles native, Root became one of the first employees at Guitar Center in San Francisco where he was directly involved in sales and services directly to the artists for the store; dealing with such artists as Santana, Jefferson Starship, Journey, Tower of Power, Huey Lewis & The News, and working with the famous Bill Graham Productions. His audio visual staging & rental experience started with AVHQ, the large audio visual rental company founded by his father in 1967. Root spent 14 years helping grow AVHQ before returning to professional audio as VP of Sales for Apogee Sound. He also held executive sales & business development posts with Jack Morton Worldwide and Caribiner Communications, both in Los Angeles.

Root resides in Culver City and has three daughters.