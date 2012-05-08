Actus Digital Teams Up With NEWBASE

Partnership produces end-to-end, integrated media monitoring, clipping and analysis workflow

Tel-Aviv, Israel – May 08, 2012 – Actus Digital, a developer of web-based media monitoring, content repurposing and verification solutions for broadcasters, cable and satellite providers, IPTV, media and monitoring agencies, governments, regulators and content producers, today announced a technology partnership with German-based NEWBASE, a developer of specialized media monitoring technology. The combined solution features NEWBASE Press Production technology, which finds clipping and evaluating news and ads from print, e-paper and Internet-media, and Actus’ web-based media monitoring and management platform. The integration offers broadcasters an end-to-end media monitoring solution with advanced integration.

“Actus brings broadcasters valuable data that enable them to make decisions whether it is to fix a technical glitch, change poor performing programming or confirm that advertisements were broadcasted as planned quickly and in many cases, proactively,” comments Sima Levy, CEO, Actus Digital. “NEWBASE brings additional clipping type information that we are not necessarily monitoring, giving broadcasters an even deeper view into the collective coverage. Working together, Actus and NEWBASE are able to deliver to broadcasters a mountain of information and data in the same digestible manner for fast and forward-thinking decision making.”

Actus solutions for managing broadcast monitoring and NEWBASE software for evaluation/clipping of articles from print, epaper, online and social media cover efficient production workflows for all media streams relevant for media observers. Broadcast clips created with Actus ClipFactory easily integrate into NEWBASE MediaPortal, where clips from print, online, social media and broadcast can be searched and viewed by the clients.

For customers using the NEWBASE MediaPortal, clips from print, epaper, online news, blogs, and social media cut using NEWBASE PressProduction and broadcast clips cut using Actus ClipFactory can be seamlessly presented in the NEWBASE MediaPortal. For customers using their own portal, clips from print, epaper, online news, blogs, and social media cut using NEWBASE PressProduction and broadcast clips cut using Actus ClipFactory can be seamlessly uploaded to existing portals.

“Being able to create and manage clips from paper, epaper, online news, blogs, social media on the one side and broadcast on the other side is attractive for every media observer,” says Christian Heinisch, Managing Director of NEWBASE. “Bringing both technologies under one cooperation makes it easy to step into a true multi-platform monitoring workflow.”

Partnership on Display at the “Future of Broadcast Monitoring and Measurement” Workshop

FIBEP’s international workshop “Future of Broadcast Monitoring and Measurement” will take place on the 10th of May 2012 in Brussels, bringing together experts in broadcast monitoring and influential media professionals to share their views on the future of broadcast monitoring. NEWBASE is sponsoring the event and has plans to introduce its cooperation with Actus.

About NEWBASE

NEWBASE GmbH is a Germany-based software company providing sophisticated monitoring solutions. With 20 years of experience in processing media and its related components, NEWBASE supplies media observation companies from North and Middle America, over Europe and Africa to Asia with the market-leading technology for generating and distributing relevant clippings of printed and digital media to their clients. Daily, we make a significant global contribution to managing the flood of information for our customers through accurate, flexible, reliable, cost and time effective automated monitoring systems. For more information, please visit: http://www.newbase.de/index_en.php.

About Actus Digital

Actus Digital, a subsidiary of Taya Media Group, Israel’s premier video media and visual communication content and technologies company, is a developer of web-based media monitoring, content repurposing and verification for broadcasters, cable and satellite providers, IPTV, media and monitoring agencies, governments and content producers. Leveraging emerging web technologies and IT standard hardware, Actus solutions are highly scalable systems ideal for cross-organizational content analysis and content repurposing. Actus next-generation solutions compliment any broadcast workflow, empowering operators with purpose-built tools for acquiring, viewing, analyzing and re-purposing transmissions from channels around the world. Their impressive customer list includes global media conglomerates among the likes of AirTel, FOX, SKY and Zee Networks. For more information, please visit: http://www.actusdigital.com.

Press Contact

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

janice(at)zazilmediagroup(dot)com

(cell) 617.817.6595

(fax) 617.812.7683

(skype) janicedolan

www.zazilmediagroup.com

####