Singular Software Presto Released for Final Cut Pro

Brand-new application from the maker of PluralEyes introduces a near-effortless way of creating professional video presentations; innovative tracking and automation technology syncs presenter, screen, and slides in just minutes

Vancouver, British Columbia – Singular Software™, developer of workflow automation applications for digital media, is pleased to announce the release of its latest product, Singular Software Presto™ for Final Cut Pro®. The Singular Software Presto application dramatically simplifies the creation of presentation videos. Working alongside Final Cut Pro, Singular Software Presto synchronizes, arranges, and edits the footage of the presenter, presentation slides, and video taken of the screen in just minutes. “Arranging all of the elements while creating a presentation video – from inserting the correct slides at a specific moment to framing the presenter – can be monotonous and time-consuming. Singular Software Presto saves users hours and makes it quick and easy to create polished, customized professional video presentations,” says Bruce Sharpe, CEO, Singular Software.

About Singular Software Presto

The Singular Software Presto application utilizes sophisticated computer tracking and image-matching technology to simplify the entire editing process for creating presentation videos. Users need simply to import video of the presenter, screen, and presentation slides into Final Cut Pro, and Singular Software Presto will work its magic.

Singular Software Presto creates a precisely timed slide track with bright slide images in place of the screen video by automatically synchronizing the original slide images with video of the screen. The application’s innovative tracking technology instinctively captures the presenter to place alongside the slides in appealing two-up layouts, and the resulting video can be used as is or customized with the provided templates and wizards. Export the slide track back into Final Cut Pro for rendering, and users have a finished presentation video that took just minutes to create.

Availability of Singular Software Presto for Final Cut Pro

Singular Software Presto is available to purchase at an introductory price of $199 USD until May 31, 2011. The regular price is $249 USD. When purchased together with PluralEyes for Final Cut Pro, the price is $249 USD until May 31, 2011. After that the regular price for both is $299 USD.

Want to try before you buy? A trial version of Singular Software Presto for Final Cut Pro is available. It is free and fully functional for 30 days.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Singular Software Presto is a trademark of Singular Software Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

