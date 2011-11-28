Bridge Academy's December Train the Trainers Course Focuses on New Features in 4.9 Release

OSLO, Norway -- Nov. 28, 2011 -- The last course in the 2011 Bridge Technologies Academy program is a Train the Trainers session, to be held at the company's new central Oslo headquarters. Designed for business partners who want to develop an unrivalled understanding of digital media analytics and the Bridge Technologies monitoring system in enough depth to train others, the December course will also cover the new features of the Bridge Technologies software version 4.9 release.

Hundreds of new features and capabilities have been introduced in v4.9, including support for the VB330 10GB high-density probe, provision for monitoring and analytics of OTT services, support for DVB-T2 MI, and much more.

During the course, which takes place on Dec. 13-14, attendees will have access to a full headend system operating on live commercial channels and the full complement of Bridge Technologies products.

Train the Trainer courses are led by Bridge Technologies Academy head Martin Crawley, and the full course content includes:

-- Fundamentals of digital media monitoring

-- Operational considerations

-- The transport stream, IP protocol stack

-- IPTV protocol mappings

-- Relevant standards, unicast/multicast, IGMP

-- Digital TV measurement techniques

-- General considerations, standards

-- What to measure, where to measure

-- Packet drops, packet jitter

-- Common network/video problems

-- Case studies, interarrival time, jitter robustness

-- Stuffed versus unstuffed streams

-- The MediaWindow(TM)

-- Product training

-- Probes, extractor, generator, and the VBC server application

For further information about the December Train the Trainers course, contact Martin Crawley at martin.crawley@bridgetech.tv.

More information about Bridge Technologies is available at www.bridgetech.tv or by phone at +47 22 38 51 00.

# # #

About Bridge Technologies

Bridge Technologies (www.bridgetech.tv) designs, develops, and manufactures advanced analysis, measurement, and monitoring solutions for the digital broadcast and telecommunications industries. The award-winning VideoBRIDGE series provides an advanced industrial platform for converging digital media services employing stream-based IP packets. Compatible with all major stream-based industrial standards such as MPEG2, H.264/AVC, and ETSI TR 101 290, the VideoBRIDGE system is the most comprehensive monitoring and analysis environment available, with probes for DVB-T/T2, DVB-C, VSB, DVB-S/S2, analog RF, ASI, all IP streams including OTT services, and unique portable field probes for RF and IP monitoring.

A privately held company with headquarters in Oslo, Norway, Bridge Technologies has worldwide sales and marketing operations through business partners in the European, U.S., and Asian markets. Bridge Technologies was founded and is led by a team of experts from the broadcast, telecommunications, and media industries.