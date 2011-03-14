NewTek Promotes Andrew Cross to Chief Technology Officer

NewTek, worldwide leader of video and 3D animation products, today announced that the NewTek Board of Directors has promoted Andrew Cross to Chief Technology Officer. In his new role, Cross will oversee the technology direction of the company's hardware and software products, and report to NewTek CEO and President, Jim Plant.

"Andrew has managed the development and release of a long string of successful products during his 13-year tenure with NewTek," said NewTek Founder, Tim Jenison. "As chief architect of the TriCaster line, Andrew and his team helped the company build its portable live production market leadership."

As executive vice president of engineering, Cross has led product development from research, to release. He joined NewTek as senior software engineer in 1998, and has held positions as lead engineer, director of video engineering, vice president and senior vice president of video software engineering.

Prior to NewTek, Cross worked on high-end graphics software, including Genesis VFX, a special effects program for use with NewTek LightWave 3D. He earned a bachelor's degree from The Victoria University of Manchester, and a doctorate of philosophy in Computer Vision from The University of York. He has published more than 20 technical papers in peer-reviewed journals, and for scientific conferences.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: MTV, Leo Laporte's Twit.TV, ESPN X Games, New York Giants, NBA Development League, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), North American Aerospace Defense Command, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in feature films and television shows, including "Avatar," "TinTin," "Repo Men," "V," "Fringe," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "The Fairly OddParents" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

