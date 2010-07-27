For Immediate Release

SINGULAR SOFTWARE CEO TO PRESENT IN-DEPTH TECHNICAL SESSION ON SYNCING MULTI-CAMERA SHOOTS AND DUAL-SYSTEM AUDIO AT WEVA EXPO’S 20th BIRTHDAY

Singular Software Founder Bruce Sharpe helps WEVA celebrate 20-years of digital wedding and event videography with highly anticipated post-production presentation

Vancouver, British Columbia – July 27, 2010 - Singular Software, award-winning developer of automation applications for video post-production, has announced that CEO Bruce Sharpe will be delivering a highly informative session alongside Roland Systems Group at WEVA Expo 2010, titled: “Enhancing Video Productions Using Multiple Cameras and External Audio.” This year marks the 20th anniversary of the international conference, which will run from August 23-26 at The Dolphin Resort in Walt Disney World, Florida. The 60-minute session will present multi-camera, dual-system synchronization techniques common for HDSLR use, including: managing multiple cameras on-location; simplifying the acquisition of great-quality audio; and accelerating the workflow for edits of multiple recording devices. All presented techniques will reference popular non-linear editors such as Final Cut Pro®, Premiere Pro® and Vegas Pro®. “Technology trends are constantly shifting and client expectations keep rising. In order to produce the highest quality work and stand out from the competition, videographers must be up-to-speed on all the latest tips and tricks of the industry,” says Bruce. “WEVA ensures attendees get the most out of the conference by providing a multitude of session options – something for every niche. I look forward to giving attendees new and pragmatic approaches to their end-to-end workflows.”

“Video professionals realize that good audio can separate them from ‘Uncle Charlie and his personal camcorder,’ and with the advent of cost-effective digital recording devices, multiple sources are commonplace,” says John Zale, Director of Educational Development at WEVA. “Up until now, one of the challenges has been figuring out a way to sync those sources accurately and in a timely manner. WEVA looks forward to having Bruce demonstrate the ability to handle this task with just a few clicks of the mouse!”

“Enhancing Video Productions Using Multiple Cameras and External Audio” will begin promptly at 9:30 AM EDT and conclude at 10:30 AM EDT on Wednesday, August 25. For additional information about WEVA Expo and conference sessions, please visit: http://www.wevaexpo.com.

About Bruce Sharpe

Bruce Sharpe has a Ph.D. in mathematical physics and has been applying that expertise in a variety of software applications over the last several years. At one time, he was literally a rocket scientist, but his interest in audio and video led him to pursue the more down-to-earth goal of using advanced media analysis techniques to automate production workflows. This resulted in the popular Levelator® application, followed by PluralEyes, DualEyes and the other members of the Singular Software product family.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

