Sencore Partners With Techex Limited

U.K.-Based Company Will Distribute Complete Sencore Product Line

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Sept. 27, 2011 -- Sencore today announced a new partnership agreement with Techex Limited, a major provider of video-over-IP solutions based in Bracknell, U.K. Effective immediately, Techex is now offering Sencore's complete line of signal quality and video delivery solutions to broadcast customers throughout the U.K. and Ireland.

"Sencore is well-known in the broadcast industry as a premier manufacturer of cost-effective signal monitoring and transmission solutions, and we are pleased to be adding the Sencore lineup to our portfolio," said Chris Bailey, managing director, Techex. "Thanks to this new agreement, we are now able to offer our customers an even greater selection of products to meet their broadcast requirements, particularly in the realm of integrated receiver decoders with the Sencore MRD 3187B."

"Our new business partnership with Techex represents a real milestone for our company since previously Sencore was not represented in the U.K. by a local specialty reseller," said Thomas Stingley, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Sencore. "With its top-shelf reputation and track record of providing solutions to the European broadcast industry for more than 30 years, Techex is the ideal partner to fill this role."

More information about Sencore is available at www.sencore.com. Further information about Techex is available at the company website at www.techex.co.uk.

# # #

About Techex designs, builds, and supports video-over-IP solutions for the broadcast and enterprise markets. Since its founding in 1972, Techex has built a global manufacturer and integrator partner network. Techex is an industry-leading supplier of IP video solutions with operations in the U.K., Spain, the United States, Hong Kong, and South America. Techex's focused IP video competence encompasses value-added distribution, platform design, system integration, project management, support, and consultancy. Techex works with the world's leading broadcast, telco, medical, corporate, and military organizations. More information is available at www.techex.co.uk.

About Sencore Sencore is an engineering leader in the development of high-quality signal transmission solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, and telecommunications markets. The company's world-class portfolio includes video delivery products, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement equipment, all designed to support system interoperability and backed by best-in-class customer support. Sencore products meet the rapidly changing needs of modern media by ensuring the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home. More information about Sencore is available at the company's website, www.sencore.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

ENDS