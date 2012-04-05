LYNX Technik to Debut yellobrik 3G Audio Embedders / De-Embedders at NAB 2012

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces is launching its new family of yellobrik multi-channel embedders / de-embedders at NAB 2012 booth N4433. The three new modules expand the ever-growing yellobrik line of compact signal processor solutions.

An 8-channel 3G/HD/SD audio embedder/de-embedder (model: PDM 1284 B/D) is available in two versions; one for AES balanced audio and second version for AES unbalanced audio.

The PDM 1284B - AES audio embedder / de-embedder for unbalanced audio is multi-functional in that it functions either as a four channel AES embedder or de-embedder, or as a two channel AES embedder and de-embedder. Additional channels of audio can be embedded and de-embedded by cascading modules together.

The PDM 1284D - AES audio embedder / de-embedder for balanced audio provides simultaneous embedding and de-embedding for four AES inputs / outputs.

Both the PDM 1284B and PDM 1284D automatically detect the audio format and deactivate the

sample rate converters to preserve encoded bit streams such as DolbyE.

Also new at NAB is the PDM 1382 – analog audio embedder/de-embedder. This unit selectively de-embeds four channels within any audio group of an SDI video signal, to any of the analog outputs. It can also simultaneously embed up to four channels of analog audio replacing the previously de-embedded audio and / or add audio into the SDI output. Additional channels of audio can be embedded and de-embedded by cascading modules together.

These yellobriks have an optional fiber I/O feature, which adds fiber transceiver functionality for embedding and de-embedding directly from a fiber path.

These three new yellobrik’s include a selectable “auto black” mode that uses a black video frame if no SDI input is present. This means that the module embeds audio even when no video source is available.

As with all yellobriks, users control these modules via the front panel rotary switches and indicators. There is also LED indication for SDI input status and audio group presence.

The new yellobrik embedders/de-embedders will be on display at NAB 2012 booth N4433.