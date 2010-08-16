Inlet Technologies Powers Major British Broadcaster’s Simulcast Expansion

Inlet Technologies, the leader in innovative solutions for digital media preparation, announced today that its SpinnakerTM family of live streaming appliances is powering BBC’s simulcast expansion plans for a number of channels, as well as premier sporting events, including FIFA World Cup 2010, Wimbledon and F1 Grand Prix.

Inlet’s SpinnakerTM family of encoding solutions is uniquely suited for simulcast and live sports as it provides broadcast-quality streams over any IP network to multiple screens and devices. Spinnaker simultaneously supports SD/HD video inputs as well as multiple codec support for web and mobile based video services, making it an ideal choice for the broadcaster’s expansion plans. The Spinnaker encoder also has a robust 24/7 capability to support the BBC’s operations and commitment to its high availability service.

“I am delighted that we have this privileged and exciting opportunity to support the BBC’s growing simulcast plans,” said Michael Barros, senior vice president, Sales and Marketing, for Inlet Technologies. “We are particularly pleased to be able to support their converged service offering through a single platform. Spinnaker‘s new software features such as PAL subtitling, are also critical to supporting the BBC’s ‘accessibility’ mandate.”

About the BBC

The BBC is the largest broadcasting organisation in the world. Its mission is to enrich people's lives with programmes that inform, educate and entertain. It is a public service broadcaster, established by a Royal Charter and funded by the licence fee that is paid by UK households. See www.bbc.co.uk for more details.

About Inlet Technologies

Inlet Technologies is redefining the online video experience with innovative solutions for media preparation that combine striking video quality with surprising simplicity and reliability, enabling content owners to expand their audience and realize greater value from their content. Industry leaders such as Major League Baseball, Microsoft, NBC Universal/Vancouver Winter Games, Yahoo!, France Télévisions, and Home Shopping Network rely on Inlet for easy implementation, technical prowess and enterprise scale for their mission critical operations. For more information, please visit www.inlethd.com. Follow us on Twitter at InletTech.

