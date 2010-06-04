Vaddio Announces Exclusive Technology Transfer Agreement with University of Michigan Regarding Patented Camera Tracking Technology

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (June 3, 2010) – Vaddio announces its first formal technology partnership with the University of Michigan. The research and technology behind Vaddio’s new AutoTrak IR Tracking System stems from the University’s Physics Department Professor, Homer Neal, and his pioneering research in the field of Robotic Camera Tracking technology.

The agreement, which encompasses both, an existing technology transfer agreement and a research-funding grant to the University, allows for continued future development and research by the University of Michigan in the areas of Robotic Camera Tracking Technologies.

“In our research of intellectual property that applies to the science of advanced camera tracking technologies we discovered some pretty remarkable research going on at the University of Michigan,” explained President and CEO of Vaddio. “In further review of the patented technology we found several key developments around the use of IR and LEDS that redefines how accurate camera tracking could become, and more important how easy it could be implemented and used.”

As a result of these efforts, Vaddio is pleased to announce the launch of the first HD Robotic Camera Tracking System, AutoTrak, based on the new IR Tracking technologies developed at the University of Michigan at InfoComm 2010, June 9 - 11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

AutoTRAK combines IR camera tracking and a wireless microphone into one easy to use system designed for the education and distance-learning marketplace. The instructor wears the IR lanyard, with an integrated microphone attached to a belt pack. An IR PTZ camera tracks the IR lanyard, sending commands to the Tracking PTZ camera, keeping the instructor framed in the shot, which becomes the high definition or standard definition video output. Because AutoTrak uses Vaddio’s WallVIEW HD-18 cameras and Quick-Connect Cat. 5 cabling, setup and installation are easy. With optional format converters, HD/SD-SDI or DVI/HDMI video output options are also available.

