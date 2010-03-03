For Immediate Release

FXFACTORY BASED PHYX KEYING PLUG-IN FOR FINAL CUT PRO, MOTION AND AFTER EFFECTS WINS AWARD OF SUPERIORITY

PHYX Keyer receives coveted accolade from Microfilmmaker for superior image quality and remarkable range of keying capabilities

Boston, MA – March 3, 2010 – Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the postproduction and broadcast markets, announced that new development partner, PHYX Inc., has won Microfilmmaker’s prestigious Award of Superiority for their FxFactory® powered PHYX Keyer. FxFactory powered plug-ins are designed by Noise Industries and their development partners to extend the visual effects capabilities of Adobe® After Effects® CS3 / CS4, Apple® Final Cut Pro®, Apple Motion® and Apple Final Cut® Express applications.

“Since its recent release, PHYX Keyer has quickly become the go-to keying tool for industry experts,” says Niclas Bahn, director of business development, Noise Industries. “PHYX Keyer’s 5 professional-quality plug-ins help create and refine great keys. The powerful capabilities of the PHYX Keyer, paired with its ease of use, will undoubtedly enhance the workflow of professionals at any level. I want to thank A.J. Wedding and Microfilmmaker for once again acknowledging a development partner’s creative ingenuities.”

PHYX Inc. has been developing custom tools for visual effects since 2002. In 2007, PHYX Inc. introduced their first full collection of visual effects tools to the public, developing an outstanding industry reputation for their highly acclaimed plug-ins for Apple Shake®. PHYX Inc.’s innovative tools are used by visual effects artists and compositors around the world, and have garnered interest and involvement from industry-leading professionals and Academy-Award®-winning motion picture visual effects companies, including Sony Imageworks and Pixar. Since joining the Noise Industries Development Program in January, PHYX Inc. has received tremendous praise from the FxFactory user-base for their superior image technology. “After partnering with Noise Industries, we were able to develop PHYX Keyer by successfully leveraging the immense capabilities of the FxFactory platform,” comments Justin Bendo, President and CEO, PHYX Inc. “FxFactory allows us to effectively deliver the innovative PHYX Keyer to users, empowering them with a toolset to achieve fast, outstanding keying results.”

Microfilmmaker reviews are scored based on the breakdown of four categories: ease of use, depth of options, performance and value. In his review, industry guru A.J. Wedding gave PHYX Keyer an overall 9/10, prompting the award’s conveyance. Wedding comments: “I have been editing this somewhat high profile piece for some time, and the mattes were not always lit properly. I had tried several different solutions… Luckily, PHYX saved the shots relatively quickly, and allowed me to cut a quick trailer for the producer who was hounding me for weeks.”

To learn more about Microfilmmaker and read A.J. Wedding’s review, please visit: http://www.microfilmmaker.com/reviews/Issue52/PhyxKey1.html.

About Noise Industries Development Partners

FxFactory plug-ins are developed by Noise Industries and its partners using the Noise Industries FxFactory plug-in manager. The FxFactory plug-in manager provides broadcast designers a user-friendly development tool to create additional effects plug-in packages for Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Studio and Final Cut Express applications.

Availability and Pricing of PHYX Keyer

PHYX Keyer is available for $199 USD via the Noise Industries website (http://www.noiseindustries.com). A trial version is also included with the FxFactory 2 installer.

Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Studio and Apple Final Cut Express users can also sample hundreds of other FxFactory plug-ins by downloading the free 15-day trial version of FxFactory from: http://www.noiseindustries.com/fxfactory.

About PHYX Inc.

PHYX Incorporated is a privately held U.S. corporation. Their principles have been developing custom tools for Visual Effects since 2002. In 2007, Phyx Inc. brought their first collection of tools to the public.

PHYX Inc. continues to create their visual effects tools with the involvement and guidance of professionals from Industrial Light and Magic (ILM), WETA Digital, Digital Domain, Sony Imageworks, Pixar, and other studios. To learn more, please visit: http://www.phyxware.com.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the postproduction and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple, Adobe and Avid®. For more information about Noise Industries, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com.

