FOX Turkey Launches OCTOPUS Newsroom Computer System

Leading independent Eurasian channel FOX Turkey selected OCTOPUS Newsroom computer system for its improved broadcasting infrastructure

Istanbul, Turkey - August 5th, 2010 - FOX television channel based in Istanbul launched their news production with OCTOPUS Newsroom computer system. The infotainment channel which is associated with Fox Broadcasting Company, one of the most popular television networks worldwide owned by Fox Entertainment Group, part of Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation, decided for a migration from their previous local newsroom computer solution to a fully featured, platform independent, flexible and affordable newsroom computer system.

Providers, interested in cooperation with FOX, had to meet a number of requirements. Above all, the new newsroom system was expected to simplify the news operation process, improve workflow and connect the overall television infrastructure together.

The selection process started at NAB2010 where FOX contacted potential suppliers and after a thorough comparison of available systems lasting nearly 3 months, FOX selected OCTOPUS6, the latest version of OCTOPUS Newsroom primary product. OCTOPUS6 is a next generation multi-platform newsroom computer solution running on Windows, MacOS or Linux. It has an installation-free client, centralised updates and a straightforward user interface, while implementing all the features necessary for effective and efficient day-to-day newsroom operations. With rundowns, assignments, story approval, wires, email or RSS, placeholders, lowres browsing and other useful features, OCTOPUS6 helps newsrooms around the world, from local channels to 24/7 news networks, from now on including the FOX television in Istanbul.

Naturally, Fox Turkey is a TV channel broadcasting in Turkish language which is known for its special character sets. Since Octopus Newsroom provides multilingual support based on the usage of Unicode (the universal character encoding scheme), this was not a challenge for its providers. Octopus Newsroom's solution can be used in any language as seen on successful installations for example in Urdu, Chinese, Czech, Hungarian, Hindi or Arabic language.

Other important requirements were an easy integration with virtually any broadcast hardware through the MOS (Media Object Server) protocol compliance and ability to fit existing environment. Both mentioned conditions are key standards of OCTOPUS Newsroom computer systems, hence FOX television could integrate OCTOPUS system with the most advanced technologies from different suppliers. The new television infrastructure now comprises of Octopus Newsroom newsroom computer system, Vizrt graphics, Autoscript teleprompter and Grass Valley video.

For additional information, please contact:

Barbora Salova

OCTOPUS Newsroom

Tel.: +420 221 181 527

Fax: +420 221 181 521

Email: press@octopus-news.com

Website: http://www.octopus-news.com