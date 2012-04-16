Cinedeck MX replaces tape decks, ushers in efficient workflow
Cinedeck is debuting Cinedeck MX, a new multichannel recorder offering codec versatility and workflow performance to broadcast and post-production facilities.
Cinedeck MX offers a cost-effective replacement for traditional tape decks, while delivering the advantages of file-based workflow. The recorder fits directly into existing facility architectures, and a single system can be configured to supersede multiple tape decks.
The rackmountable, solid-state recording, monitoring and playback system is built on the technology pioneered by the Cinedeck EX and Cinedeck RX recording systems and offers features to maximize file-based production and post.
It delivers native codec capture diversity to eliminate ingest and transcode processes.
See Cinedeck at 2012 NAB Show booth SL13417.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox