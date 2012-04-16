Cinedeck MX replaces tape decks, ushers in efficient workflow

Cinedeck is debuting Cinedeck MX, a new multichannel recorder offering codec versatility and workflow performance to broadcast and post-production facilities.

Cinedeck MX offers a cost-effective replacement for traditional tape decks, while delivering the advantages of file-based workflow. The recorder fits directly into existing facility architectures, and a single system can be configured to supersede multiple tape decks.

The rackmountable, solid-state recording, monitoring and playback system is built on the technology pioneered by the Cinedeck EX and Cinedeck RX recording systems and offers features to maximize file-based production and post.

It delivers native codec capture diversity to eliminate ingest and transcode processes.

See Cinedeck at 2012 NAB Show booth SL13417.