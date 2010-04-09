GLOBALSTOR PARTNERS WITH THE STUDIO-B&H TO CREATE NEW EXTREMESTOR-ULTRA RACK-MOUNTED WORKSTATION

ExtremeStor-Ultra Debuts at B&H’s Booth as Part of its On-Site Demos at NAB 2010

LAS VEGAS, NV, APRIL 9, 2010 ─ Globalstor® Data Corporation, a premier OEM integrator of high-performance RAID, SAN and storage/video servers, announces its collaboration with The Studio-B&H for its newest rack-mounted workstation, ExtremeStor-Ultra, which will debut at B&H’s booth (C11022) at this year’s NAB show. As part of The Studio-B&H, a division of B&H that serves broadcast and digital cinema applications from acquisition to post-production and delivery, Globalstor’s new ExtremeStor-Ultra as well as its best-selling ExtremeStor-DI product will be presented as part of complete end-to-end workflow solutions at the booth.

The Studio-B&H is featuring a complete DI workflow solution for digital cinema as well as targeted applications for broadcast and post-production. For signal monitoring, The Studio-B&H is showcasing Blackmagic Design’s Ultrascope, among others. Globalstor’s ExtremeStor-Ultra is specifically designed to work in conjunction with Blackmagic Design’s Ultrascope. This system will offer a truly cost efficient solution to professionals looking for viable alternatives to using the Ultrascope with a desktop PC or even more expensive traditional Waveform/Vectorscope products. Due to its small form factor and ability to be rack-mounted, it can be easily integrated into the existing infrastructure of a post-production company and/or broadcast environment. The video output of the system can also be distributed through traditional SDI routing to any SDI monitor in a facility.

“After studying and identifying a specific market need, we approached Globalstor as the ideal manufacturer to execute such a project,” says Kevin Reagan, general manager of The Studio-B&H. “This collaboration has been effortless, as Globalstor’s expertise in this arena has truly made this solution a reality. We anticipate the ExtremeStor-Ultra will be a very successful product because it has the potential to exceed people’s expectations.”

ExtremeStor-Ultra is a 2u rack mount workstation that features Intel’s latest Core i3 CPU for uncompromised performance at an affordable price. With 6GB of ram and a Windows 7 64-bit operating system, ExtremeStor-Ultra functions as a dedicated SDI monitoring scope that can be used as a standalone device or in conjunction with Globalstor’s ExtremeStor-DI.

For The Studio-B&H’s post production solution, the NAB booth set-up will prominently feature a DI workflow centered around an ASSIMILATE’s SCRATCH system demonstrating dual RED ONE .R3D realtime streams, with two RED Rocket cards inserted into Globalstor’s ExtremeStor-DI system. That system will also feature several control panels and work with content handled, managed and manipulated with ASSIMILATE’s SCRATCH® Data Process Solution along with NVIDIA® Quadro® FX 5800 SDI by PNY® graphics boards and used with a 3ality three-play box, a 3D series copy converging system, and then displayed on a JVC 3D monitor.

“As a valued partner on this project as well as a distributor of our products, we are proud to unveil our newest workstation at B&H’s booth at NAB as well as showcase how our ExtremeStor-DI can be seamlessly integrated into professional workflows,” says Scott Leif, president of Globalstor. “Globalstor is continually looking at ways to create current solutions that reflect the very latest in technology trends in the industry. We are extremely happy to have the opportunity to work with the team at The Studio-B&H and be a part of their post-production set-up to demonstrate a real-life end-to-end solution.”

ExtremeStor-Ultra and ExtremeStor-DI are available through Globalstor’s authorized partners, such as The Studio-B&H. For more information about The Studio @ B&H, please visit http://www.bhphotovideo.com/thestudio.

About Globalstor Data Corporation

Globalstor® Data Corporation is a leading distributor of high-performance RAID, SAN and storage/video servers. Widely recognized for its value-added services, including systems integration and customer support, Globalstor is an OEM with a full spectrum of hardware and software support offering a broad range of broadcast and video professional solutions including DVD-R Digital Video Dailies solutions, 2K and 4K Digital Intermediate solutions, and high-performance high-definition video servers offering scaleable storage up to 36TBs in a single server. Globalstor serves a worldwide customer base from its U.S. headquarters in Chatsworth, California, and internationally through a strong foundation of overseas authorized resellers. For more information regarding Globalstor Data Corporation, visit www.globalstor.com.