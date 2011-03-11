Wohler Technologies CCBN 2011

Outdoor Exhibit Area -- W006

Wohler at CCBN 2011:

Wohler Technologies has set the standard for signal management solutions that simplify analog and digital source monitoring in facilities of all sizes and complexities. Wohler products provide a high degree of functionality that fit broadcasters' operations, in convenient and compact designs and at prices that meet their budgets. At CCBN 2011, Wohler will showcase its industry-leading in-rack audio and video monitoring systems as well as new products for captioning and loudness. Wohler products on display will include the new, compact Pandora system for clear, configurable loudness monitoring; the award-winning HDCC-200A(TM) range of captioning cards; and enhancements to the flagship AMP2-16V audio/video processing monitor.

Wohler Products at CCBN 2011:

AMP2-16V Series Modular Audio/Video Processing Monitor

Wohler will present major functional enhancements to its flagship AMP2-16V audio/video processing monitor, designed with the operator in mind. Highlights include support for SMPTE 2020 metadata monitoring, a menu lockout function that prevents unauthorized changes to the unit's configuration, the ability to cycle through solo monitoring of defined clusters of audio channels at the press of a button, an optical SPDIF input option for monitoring the consumer's set-top box (STB) experience, and improved display of metadata and stream status information. To facilitate the display of additional information, the system gives operators free rein to use both screens as they wish, including the possibility of putting metering on one screen and status/metadata on the other. These new upgrades are available to all current AMP2-16V owners and come standard on all new AMP2-16V units.

Pandora Loudness Analyzer

Pandora is a compact and easy-to-read desktop or optional rack-mountable loudness monitor with logging that can be employed at any point in the broadcast chain requiring simple, accurate loudness monitoring. In helping broadcasters to address the demands of global loudness standards, the Pandora monitor provides a clear, accurate reading of loudness measurements and is compliant with both ITU 1770/1771 and the new EBU R128 standards. Accepting and analyzing embedded audio in either SDI or AES streams, Pandora gives the user an accurate reading of loudness measurements (LKFS/LUFS) over a user-defined period of time, ranging from 400 milliseconds to 60 minutes. Logs for each session are stored for review at any time.

HDCC-200A(TM) Captioning Cards

Wohler will also display the groundbreaking HDCC-200A captioning cards, which allow users to handle encoding, decoding, and monitoring of CEA608, CEA708, WST, and OP47 captions, or live data, as well as encoding and decoding of multiple GPI triggers. Based on Wohler's award-winning HDCC-200A card design, the cards will provide broadcasters with the specific functionality their applications require at a competitive price point.

Company Background:

Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

"We're looking forward to showing CCBN attendees how intuitive operation, smart functionality, and enhancements such as integrated loudness control and video can simplify audio monitoring. With our recently expanded product offerings for captioning and loudness as well as a broader range of video monitoring and switching solutions, we work closely with our APAC clients to provide focused solutions that simply do what they need at a reasonable cost," said Kim Templeman-Holmes, EVP of worldwide sales for Wohler Technologies.

