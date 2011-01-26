DVEO Signs Agreement to Distribute Multi Function Color Accurate Studio Monitors from BON Electronics, Inc.

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), announced today that it has entered into a reseller agreement with BON Electronics, Inc., a manufacturer of multi format LCD broadcast monitors for master control, field, or studio use.

DVEO is now reselling BON Electronics' exceptional line of professional-grade LCD monitors designed for broadcasters, video editors, and video animators. These monitors are full-featured with all requested options. BON Electronics offers a wide range of these monitors, including field monitors, quad input monitors, and EBU Class 1 and 2 studio monitors. The focus of EBU Class 1 monitors is quality assurance and video editing workstations at post production houses.

The monitors are available in sizes from five to 55 inches. Supported video inputs include analog (composite or component), DVI, VGA, HDMI (with HDCP) or dual channel HD/SD-SDI.

BON Electronics monitors feature color calibration software, selectable gamma modes, and selectable color spaces to match various broadcast standards. A dual display and split screen function with Freezing mode enables two input signals to be displayed side by side. Other useful features include waveform and vector scope display, focus assist, video range check, and an audio level meter.

"We are proud to recommend BON Electronics monitors to our customers," said Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. "BON Electronics has been developing innovative studio monitors for almost 25 years. These are well-designed post production oriented monitors that display video and audio levels, color coordinates, and picture in a picture, or picture and a picture."

"We are very pleased that DVEO has added our monitors to their extensive line of broadcast products," commented Daniel Lim, Executive Director for BON Electronics, Inc. "We look forward to a very successful partnership."

DVEO is a trademark of Computer Modules, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.

For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at http://www.dveo.com/.

DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Ct. San Diego, CA, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815

About BON Electronics, Inc.

BON Electronics, Inc., founded in 1986, manufactures Multi Format Broadcast HD Monitors for the broadcast television, cable, video production, and A/V system integrator markets. BON Electronics, Inc. is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

For further information, please contact Mr. John Lee at 82 2 2659 0333 or john@bon.co.kr, or visit www.bon.co.kr.

Bon Electronics, Inc.

Tresbelle-Sky B/D 2F, 1479 Gayang2-Dong, Gangseo-Gu, Seoul, Korea

Web: www.bon.co.kr Phone: 82 2 2659 0333