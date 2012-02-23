RTW'S TM3 TOUCHMONITOR MAKES ITS MIDDLE EASTERN DEBUT AT CABSAT 2012

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, 23 FEBRUARY 2012 - RTW, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices for studio recording and radio and TV broadcast applications, will debut for the Middle Eastern market its new TM3 TouchMonitor at this year's CABSAT show. The TM3 and the entire TouchMonitor family of audio metering products will be on display at the QvestMedia stand (S2D3) in hall Sheikh Saheed 2. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with RTW's new International Sales Manager, Anthony Wilkins, to discuss the company's entire roster of products, users and industry trends.

The TouchMonitor Series, which the TM3 is a part of, is a cutting-edge approach to metering and monitoring. The TM3 includes features of the larger TM7 and TM9 versions and is controlled using a touch-sensitive display. With its budget-friendly base price of less than €1,000 (basic stereo version), 4.3-inch touch screen, and stylish exterior allowing for horizontal and vertical placement, the TM3 is a highly appealing compact alternative, ideal for editorial offices, edit suites and small control rooms.

The TM7, featuring a 7" touch screen and the TM9 with a 9" touch screen, combine unprecedented flexibility and modularity with an intuitive user interface. The innovative range of products marks the next generation in professional audio-signal metering and has garnered much attention among audio professionals and the media alike.