Studio Technologies 5110 and 5120 Modules Make the Announcer Connection for Turner Sports Initiative

Units Deliver Announcers’ Audio Via Fiber from Headsets to Production Desk

ATLANTA, GA – Studio Technologies’ 5110 Mic/Line Input Module and 5120 Line/IFB Output Module were chosen to be part of the fly pack kit used to produce Turner Sports Internet coverage of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) season championships. Production services for the web-based streaming broadcasts of each event are being provided by Indianapolis-based WebStream Productions, a leading supplier of video production, streaming and content creation. The production schedule covers 87 championship games across all NCAA-sanctioned sports played at more than 1,200 Division I, II and III schools across the United States and Canada. A compact custom rack enclosure houses the 5110 and 5120 modules along with audio-over-fiber transport gear. Located at the announcers’ location, this allows direct connection of each announcer’s on-air headsets.

As part of the Turner Sports service, the initiative seeks to expand the coverage of sports such as Divisions II and III wrestling, Divisions I, II and III field hockey, Divisions II and III men’s and women’s soccer, and Divisions II and III women’s volleyball. The setup to cover these types of events is straightforward, with the portable fly pack systems set up on two six-foot tables located within the venue. The tables become the main production hub for the audio and video mixers and support gear. Two engineers are assigned to run each championship event, along with several student hires from the host school. Each shoot involves two cameras and announcers that are linked to the production hub via fiber. The 5110 modules accept the microphone feeds from the announcers’ headsets, sending the digitized signal down the fiber. These signals are converted back to analog, run through an audio mixer and out to the Internet. Return audio is transported via fiber back to the 5120 modules at the announcers’ location. These “IFB” feeds provide the talent cue signals that are required for efficient on-air applications.

The 5110 and 5120 are part of Studio Technologies’ 5100-Series modules. The series features compact modules designed for use in custom audio applications. The series offers module versions for dual-channel mic/line input, dual-channel line/IFB output, dual-channel party-line intercom interface and remote access. Versions are available for compatibility with SMPTE® and EBU analog and digital audio reference levels.

About Studio Technologies, Inc.

Studio Technologies, Inc. provides tailored, high-performance video, audio and fiber optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets. The company was founded in 1978 with a commitment to design and manufacture dependable, individualized solutions for broadcast studio, stadium and corporate environments. Known for “designing for the way professionals work,” the company is recognized as an industry leader that has never wavered from its individualized design pledge. Product categories include fiber-optic transport, broadcast support, mobile broadcast, intercom and IFB, announcer consoles, loudspeaker monitor control systems, distribution amplifiers, cable testers and sound pressure level monitor systems. For more information, please visit the Studio Technologies Web site at www.studio-tech.com or call 1-847-676-9177.