RadiantGrid Expands Quality Analysis to Include Leading Manufacturers at the 2011 NAB Show

Interra Systems, Manzanita and Metaglue Tools Integrated With Platform

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 11, 2011 — RadiantGrid Technologies (NAB Booth SU3725), the developer of leading-edge transcoding, transformation and New Media Automation™ service platforms, is announcing at the 2011 NAB Show that it will be expanding its Quality Analysis Capabilities to include leading software developers Interra Systems, Manzanita Systems, and Metaglue. These additions will provide RadiantGrid users with additional options to check their media against distributor-defined quality control policies while processing content within the RadiantGrid Platform.

In many video processing and transcoding architectures users have to finish transcoding, physically move the file to another device, generate a report, review the report, check the source, make adjustments and then resubmit for transcoding. In many cases, problem content just would not be caught and would make it to air.

Now, through a combination of RadiantGrid’s integration of internal and external quality analysis tools, represented in a unified user interface, RadiantGrid takes Quality Analysis to another level. Users will have the ability to check ingested media for issues with the audio, video and ancillary data before moving it into the transcoding workflow stage, or users can analyze content after transcoding and before distribution. RadiantGrid already enables fully-integrated quality analysis with automatic correction capabilities within its Preparation Workflow Module. These preparation options include frame-level metadata analysis, field-level video analysis and audio analysis, which automatically provide corrective processes during the preparation stage.

By combining the enhanced analysis capabilities of these leading vendors, RadiantGrid can quarantine and correct issues across the entire spectrum of video, audio and ancillary data certification. Each software option is offered as a separate plug-in and each handles different types of quality control functions. Via the user interface users can select which ones will work best with the needs of their particular workflow and aren't limited to using a single tool for all their quality analysis workflow.

Utilizing Interra System’s Baton quality control processes, users will have access to some of the most comprehensive format support and audio/video quality checks for any content, at any stage of content lifecycle. For efficient routing, the plug-in features rapid content profiling and metadata extraction through seamless integration via XML-RPC APIs.

“Interra is pleased to work with RadiantGrid to facilitate full automation of workflow between the RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform and the Interra Baton QC Solution. Now customers will have a holistic quality control workflow as part of the distribution process,” says Krishna Uppuluri, vice-president of marketing at Interra. “As consumer expectations evolve around new media viewing models, ensuring quality control across the transcoding and distribution pipeline is becoming more critical than ever before.”

For those looking to check the associated metadata of their MXF files, they now have access to Metaglue’s MXFixer™. MXFixer allows for analysis during the unwrap and rewrap of MXF complex containers. MXF files are screened and metadata is examined for compliance.

“Metaglue is pleased that RadiantGrid is using our MXFixer for technical checks to verify MXF compatibility for standards like AS-03, AS-02 and other complex container models. It is a perfect illustration of two companies with complementary skills working together,” says Neil Dunstan, head of sales and marketing for Metaglue Corporation.

Manzanita CrossCheck™ is a fast solution for automating the verification of transport stream files in environments such as Video on Demand (VOD) and advertisement insertion. CrossCheck leverages Manzanita’s reputation for performance and adherence to standards in order to deliver fast and rigorous verification of content against pre-defined CableLabs, MPEG, ATSC and DVB profiles, or a custom set of specifications.

“We are pleased that RadiantGrid is using Manzanita CrossCheck for fast, in-depth verification of VOD assets against compliance and quality standards,” said Fady Lamaa, SVP of marketing and business development at Manzanita Systems. “By integrating CrossCheck into the RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform, users will further assure content integrity and preservation within their media workflow.”

About RadiantGrid Technologies:RadiantGrid Technologies is an independent software vendor which develops and markets the RadiantGrid™ Platform – a leading-edge media workflow services platform targeting Broadcast & Cable Operators, Content Owners, Advertising Vendors, Digital Cinema Companies, and User-Generated Content Portals. The RadiantGrid Platform provides media transformation capabilities including grid-enabled transcoding, multi-format transcoding, multi-track assembly, standards conversion, and closed caption extraction and upconversion, in addition to metadata management, storage management, and media publishing. For more information about RadiantGrid Technologies, visit www.radiantgrid.com.