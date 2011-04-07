Vaddio Previews New PTZ Camera, Multiviewer and Squiggle IP at NAB 2011

Stop by the Vaddio Booth – C8808 – at the entrance of Hall C at this year’s NAB show in Las Vegas, April 11 – 14, 2011. Debuting for the first time in the US, Vaddio will be showcasing the new ClearVIEW HD-20 PTZ Camera, ProductionVIEW HD MV Multiviewer, with TeleTouch touch screen monitors, and the Squiggle IP Software Module.

“At NAB this year we will be showcasing a lot of different content creation solutions that really simplify the process of creating content,” explains President of Vaddio, Rob Sheeley. “As our industry continues to be transformed by the diversity of content distribution options available, these options are at the same time allowing more organizations the ability to host and post their own programming. So at our booth we will be featuring live content creation stations that focus on education, corporate and house of worship solutions that allow a non-technical user the ability to create their own content. As you look at our new product offerings this year in the booth you will see that they were designed to automate the process of content creation.”

The ClearVIEW HD-20 PTZ Camera is the first single chip camera to achieve True Native HD Imaging. Built around the 6.49mm diagonal (1/3-Type) Sony Exmor Sensor, the HD-20 adopts the “Column-Parallel A/D Conversion Technique” to create images containing extensive detail. It combines the speed of the 3.27 megapixel CMOS sensor with the advanced quality image sensor technologies accumulated through the development of CCD sensors. With a glass multi-element 20x motorized zoom lens, 1.6 LUX rating and newly designed precision slip-clutch robotics system, the HD-20 provides fluid broadcast-quality motion control with smooth pan/tilt operation for accurate camera movement and control.

ProductionVIEW HD MV offers the same functionality as the existing ProductionVIEW HD, with the addition of multiviewer capabilities and digital inputs/outputs. Combined with the TeleTouch multiviewer touch screen, you can easily switch all live feeds and create up to 12 “video thumbnails” of preset shots by simply touching the monitor. The “video thumbnails” provide an easy way to identify and recall preset camera positions on a per-input basis in the preview window.

Squiggle IP is the world’s first remote streaming video whiteboard. By adding Vaddio’s new Squiggle IP software module, the existing Squiggle Video Whiteboard Systems can now stream live video to any computer browser that supports OSX, Windows or Linux operating systems. In addition to live streaming, Squiggle IP enables remote image capture and end-user/administrator controls. These functions are accessible by any computer browser, as well as any iOS or Android portable device.

