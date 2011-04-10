General Cable Announces Addition of Jeff Peters and Lance Thompson to Gepco® International Sales Team

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KENTUCKY, APRIL 11, 2011 — General Cable (NYSE: BGC) is pleased to announce the addition of Jeff Peters and Lance Thompson to its Gepco® International sales team. Peters will serve as Director, Business Development, while Thompson will be Regional Sales Manager for the Northeast.

Peters has spent the last 15 years in various positions with ADC Telecommunications, Inc., with his most recent role as Senior Supply Chain Manager/Project Manager, New Development – Enterprise Connectivity. He has previously held the position of Program Manager for various ADC product groups. Prior to his years at ADC, Peters worked for Telex Communications for nine years as Director of Sales & Marketing. Peters holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Thompson has 29 years of experience selling Belden products in New York, New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania, with his most recent role as Regional Channel Manager. He holds a bachelor’s degree in International Studies from the University of Toledo.

“Jeff is well known in the broadcast market for creativity, sound business principles and decisive leadership, and Lance is a seasoned sales manager with extensive contacts and knowledge about our industry,” said Mike Murphy, Vice President, Sales, Gepco® Brand Products. “The experience that these two bring to the company will greatly enhance the Gepco team as well as the level of service to our customers.”

General Cable (NYSE:BGC), a Fortune 500 Company, is a global leader in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products for the energy, industrial, and communications markets. In August 2009, Gepco International was acquired by General Cable. For more information about General Cable products, please contact your local sales representative or visit our Web site at www.gepco.com or www.generalcable.com.

Gepco International has been an industry-leading brand of studio, stage and broadcast AV cables and cable assemblies for 30 years. As a complete solutions-based supplier, Gepco also offers value-added service and distribution of connectors, cable management products, patch panels, and wire and cable accessories.