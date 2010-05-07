SOLID STATE LOGIC C100 HDS INSTALLED IN OB VAN FOR TRT IZMIR, TURKEY

Console Used for Sports and Major Entertainment Events at Izmir Atatürk Stadium

IZMIR, TURKEY – Solid State Logic is pleased to announce the installation of a 24+8-fader C100 HDS console with two 128 DSP Blackrock Processor Units in the OB Van for TRT Izmir. Izmir, Turkey’s third largest city and second largest port after Istanbul, is home to Turkish Football League matches held at the 51,000 seat Izmir Atatürk Stadium. The SSL-equipped OB Van services the games and events at the stadium, as well as other important live events in and around Izmir. The C100 HDS uses one SSL BRIO unit housing 24 microphone inputs, 48 analogue line level I/O and 32 AES/EBU I/O to support live broadcast and capture. The surround ready console is part of the plan to move into HD broadcasting in the future.

