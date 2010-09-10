Sonnet Introduces Cost-Effective SxS Reader to Qio(TM) Series

Device is Industry's First Compact ExpressCard(R)/34 Expander

IRVINE, Calif. -- Sept. 10, 2010 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced that the company is expanding its Qio(TM) series of professional universal media reader/writers with the introduction of the new Qio E3. Providing a cost-effective, high-speed alternative to stand-alone card readers for videographers and studios, the E3 is the first 3-slot SxS(TM) reader that doubles as a 3-slot bus expansion system for ExpressCard(R)/34 adapters.

Sonnet's Qio E3 provides users with the ability to transfer data concurrently from three SxS cards for Sony(R) HD DV camcorders, thereby dramatically increasing efficiency. Users can copy files between any cards and the computer with aggregate bandwidth of up to 200 MB/sec. The unit's slots also accept ExpressCard/34 adapters, enabling the use of WiFi, FireWire(R), USB, Gigabit Ethernet, and others, regardless of the interfaces present on the computer. Users can even transfer files from SxS media while using ExpressCard/34 adapters. Designed for both in-studio and on-location use, the E3 features a rugged, compact case with the same 15-cm (5.9-inches) by 16-cm (6.2-inches) footprint as the original Qio, but with half the profile.

Qio E3 connects to a computer through an included ExpressCard/34 for notebooks or a PCIe interface adapter card for desktops. The included adapter extends the computer's 2.5 Gbps PCIe bus outside the computer to the Qio E3 enclosure, effectively adding expansion slots outside the computer and enabling users to easily swap out adapter cards without having to open up the computer's case.

"For our customers who do not require the full feature set of the original Qio, the cost-effective E3 allows them to receive the functionality they need, without paying for the features they don't," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies. "In particular, the E3 is ideal for studios that only utilize Sony XDCAM EX(TM) camcorders, where the unit provides incredibly fast transfers for increased efficiency."

Compatible with Mac OS(R) X v10.4+ (including Snow Leopard(R)), Microsoft(R) Windows(R) 7, Vista(R), and Server 2008. Qio E3 will be available in November 2010 at a suggested retail price of $599 with either an internal PCIe interface card or an ExpressCard/34 interface card.

More information on Sonnet and its products is available at www.sonnettech.com.

# # #

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. of Irvine, Calif., is a leader in providing storage systems for professional users of Macintosh(R), Windows(R), and UNIX(R) systems in the film, video, and broadcast industries. Since its founding in 1986, Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative solutions that enhance the performance and connectivity of Macintosh and industry-standard computers. Today, the company is a world-leading computer hardware upgrade company with a product line featuring a range of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable storage solutions, as well as a variety of performance-extending upgrade cards. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.